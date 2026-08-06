After Overtaking Kieron Pollard, Jos Buttler Names 15-Year-Old Indian Player to Break His T20 Record
England's Jos Buttler surpassed Kieron Pollard to become the highest run-scorer in T20 history with 14,833 runs. Following his record-breaking fifty, Buttler named 15-year-old Indian prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the player likely to surpass him.
England batter Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 51 off 20 balls for Manchester Super Giants against Welsh Fire in The Hundred. With this innings he moved past West Indies all rounder Kieron Pollard to score the most runs in T20 cricket history.
Buttler during his post match interview talked about his achievement and pointed out young Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the player who might surpass his leading run scorer record in the future.
Jos Buttler Predicts Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will Break his T20 Record
Jos Buttler has reached 14833 total runs in T20 cricket in August 2026. He spoke about what the milestone means to him and mentioned the next generation of promising players.
"It's really cool actually to think you've got the most T20 runs out of anyone," Buttler said to Sky Sports. He further adds, "Someone will surpass it one day, and his name's probably Sooryavanshi. But no, it's a proud moment."
A special shoutout to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 🙌— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 5, 2026
Jos Buttler backs the youngster to one day overtake his record of most runs in T20 cricket! 💪#TheHundred 2026 👉 EVERYDAY | 7:00 PM Onwards pic.twitter.com/hqxME7wr1L
Who is Vaibhav Sooryanshi?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15 year old batter from Bihar who has earned attention for his quick scoring in domestic and youth cricket. He has also recently become the youngest cricketer to score fastest 50 in T20 match.
Buttler watched Sooryavanshi's development closely during the Indian Premier League where the teenager made an impression with his aggressive batting style.
What is Jos Buttler's T20 Records and Stats
Buttler reached the first rank in the list of players with highest run score in T20 after playing 522 T20 matches across international cricket and various domestic leagues around the world.
|Detail
|Jos Buttle T20 Career Statistics
|Total T20 Matches
|522
|Total T20 Runs
|14,833
|Centuries (100s)
|9
|Half-Centuries (50s)
|105
|Previous Record Holder
|Kieron Pollard (14803 runs in 746 matches)
Who are Top 3 Run Scorers in Men's T20 Cricket?
- Jos Buttler (England): 14,833 runs
- Kieron Pollard (West Indies): 14,803 runs
- Chris Gayle (West Indies): 14,562 runs
Jos Buttler's new record is a testament of how consistent he has been in white ball cricket over the years. He surely now sits at the top of the overall T20 scoring charts but his remark about the Indian young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi show that he expects young players to push those numbers even higher in the coming years.
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