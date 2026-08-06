England batter Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 51 off 20 balls for Manchester Super Giants against Welsh Fire in The Hundred. With this innings he moved past West Indies all rounder Kieron Pollard to score the most runs in T20 cricket history.

Buttler during his post match interview talked about his achievement and pointed out young Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the player who might surpass his leading run scorer record in the future.

Jos Buttler Predicts Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will Break his T20 Record

Jos Buttler has reached 14833 total runs in T20 cricket in August 2026. He spoke about what the milestone means to him and mentioned the next generation of promising players.

"It's really cool actually to think you've got the most T20 runs out of anyone," Buttler said to Sky Sports. He further adds, "Someone will surpass it one day, and his name's probably Sooryavanshi. But no, it's a proud moment."