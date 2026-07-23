Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Youngest to Score 50 in T20 Internationals
Vaibhav Suryavanshi become the youngest player ever to score 50 in any form of international cricket during the course of his 19 ball 50 against Zimbabwe on 23rd July, 2026. Read more about the record here.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi the prodigal batting sensation from India shattered records in his 4th international game by scoring his maiden fifty in international cricket. His whirlwind knock came against Zimbabwe while chasing a score of 126.
Vaibhav became the youngest cricketer to score an international 50 in any format of cricket. With this he broke many records. Let us explore what records he has broken with his maiden international fifty in T20’s.
Records Broken by Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Cricket
Here are some of the records created and broken by Vaibhav Suryavanshi during his maiden 50 in international cricket.
Youngest Ever to Score 50 in T20 Internationals
Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest ever to score an international 50 in T20’s. He broke the record of Gibraltar’s Louis Bruce who held the record for youngest ever to score 50 in T20 cricket. Bruce was 16yrs 56 days old when he scored his fifty.
Youngest Ever to Score 50 in International Cricket
Vaibhav at the age of 15 yrs and 118 days broke the record of Kushal Malla of Nepal to become the youngest ever to score an international 50. Malla scored his first ODI 50 when he was 15 yrs 340 days old.
He also broke the record of becoming the youngest player ever from full member nations to score 50 in any format in International Cricket. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record who scored his maiden 50 in international cricket at just 16 yrs and 213 days.
Seventh Fastest 50 in T20 International Cricket for India
With his blistering knock of 50 in 19 balls, he joins Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma for the fastest 50 by an Indian batsman in T20 Cricket.
Note: The fastest 50 by an Indian Batsma in T20 Cricket belongs to Yuvraj Singh who scored 50 off just 12 balls against England in 2007.
Vaibhav earned his international cap on the back of a scintillating performance in IPL 2026, where he finished as the leading run-getter and won the Orange Cap.
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