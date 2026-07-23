Vaibhav Suryavanshi the prodigal batting sensation from India shattered records in his 4th international game by scoring his maiden fifty in international cricket. His whirlwind knock came against Zimbabwe while chasing a score of 126.

Vaibhav became the youngest cricketer to score an international 50 in any format of cricket. With this he broke many records. Let us explore what records he has broken with his maiden international fifty in T20’s.

Records Broken by Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Cricket

Here are some of the records created and broken by Vaibhav Suryavanshi during his maiden 50 in international cricket.

Youngest Ever to Score 50 in T20 Internationals

Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest ever to score an international 50 in T20’s. He broke the record of Gibraltar’s Louis Bruce who held the record for youngest ever to score 50 in T20 cricket. Bruce was 16yrs 56 days old when he scored his fifty.