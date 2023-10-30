Where Might the Israel-Hamas War Go?

The war between Israel and Hamas has crossed the 24th day as the forces of Israel advanced on the Gaza Strip. As per the reports, the number of people who died among the Palestinians has touched 8,300. On the other side, we have the death toll on the Israeli side which has crossed 1.400 people. The war now had been so saddening that around 1.4 million people residing in Gaza had to flee their residences.

On one side the world witnessed a statement by Israel wherein it said that it is not going to stop before the full obliteration of Hamas. It said that it had seen the worst terror attack ever. Israel is of the view that it will always remain under threat unless it completely destroys Hamas.

On the other hand, the militant group Hamas aims to showcase the Israeli offensive as nothing else but a religious war. The group attacked Israel on October 7. The group wishes to draw in the Islamic world to agree on the view that the conflict is actually a war against Islam. The group aims at bringing in strong players such as Syria, Hezbollah, Lebanon, Qatar, and Iraq into the war.

The world is not merely a silent spectator though. India and the US are democratic countries that are of the view that while the attack deserves retaliation, the Palestinians need to be saved. Here comes up the dilemma; Israel is unable to cross Gaza until the militant group Hamas is eliminated. Hamas, on the other hand, is going to make sure that the Palestinian people suffer collateral damage. This conflict will bring in other players from the Middle East and the conflagration is here to stay.

A long war is the only option for Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel has made a statement saying that Israel does not have any other option other than going for a long war. The other side of the world, however, is afraid that this would turn into a prolonged war. A conflict that turns into a hot prolonged war is definitely what the world community wants at any cost.

The conflict will be drawing other players from the Middle East. While the war right now stands between Israel and Hamas, it may end up in the formation of a huge Middle East war. Iran is currently threatening. Moreover, Syria and Hezbollah have launched attacks. Hamas intends to create an image that the complete Islamic world is actually threatened by Israel.

