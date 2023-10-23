Who are Bedouin Arabs? What is Their Role in the Israeli Army?

The seventh day of October saw the Hamas attacking Israel, thereby causing tremendous casualties on the side of Israel. Among the many casualties on the side of Israel, four were Bedouin soldiers. A social media video surfaced wherein Ashraf, a Bedouin commander was being thanked for effectively defending against the fighters of Hamas.

Let's get to know the Bedouin Arabs better.

Who are the Bedouin Arabs?

The Bedouins are a form of nomadic Muslim Arab community who reside in southern Israel in the Negev desert. Traditionally, the community was that of pastoralists. Earlier, they had no strong national affiliation, and they used to wander between the Sinai and Saudi Arabia until 150 years ago.

Bedouins and the Israel Defense Forces- What's the connection?

The Bedouins started settling down from being wanderers once only in the recent decades of the Ottoman rule. Earlier, it was the Jewish settlers who employed Bedouins in jobs like guarding their communities in Palestine. This was prior to the creation of Israel.

At the time of the Arab-Israel war of the years 1948 and 1949, Bedouins proved to be helpful to the Israel Defense Force and the Jewish militias as they used to offer intelligence. Some of the Bedouins also fought in the war with the Arab military.

The decade of the 1950s saw the recognition of Bedouins as citizens of Israel. This move by Israel helped the community get settlements in the Negev. Bedouins were still helpful to the IDF. Many Bedouins aided the IDF in tasks like tracking units.

In the year 1970, the Southern Command of the IDF brought forward a distinct Bedouin scouting unit. Similarly, in the year 1986, near the Gaza Strip, a desert-scouting unit was also set up.

In the year 1993, a memorial was inaugurated by Israel to Bedouin warriors on a Galilee hilltop. The memorial was inaugurated to pay respects to the 154 Bedouin soldiers who passed away while serving the country. Additionally, the Garden of the Broken Heart is specifically dedicated to the Bedouin soldiers who have their burial areas unknown.

In the year 2003, specialized search and rescue units comprising mainly Bedouins were formulated by the IDF for the purpose of the border regions.

The Bedouin and the Israeli Society

Since the decade of the 1950s, Bedouins have happily coexisted with Arab and Jewish communities in the north. In fact, a majority of the Bedouin soldiers come from the north of Israel.

At present, there are over 210,000 Bedouin individuals living in several areas of the state. Most of these reside in the Negev desert.

Ishmael Khaldi, the first Bedouin ambassador was appointed in the year 2020 by the Israeli foreign ministry. Not to miss, Sadel Technologies also stands as an epitome of the connection between Israel and Bedouin, as it is the very first Bedouin high-tech firm in Israel. Ibrahim Sana, a Bedouin, was the co-founder of the company.

In the year 2022, Operation Negev Shield was also launched by the Israeli government. The operation aimed to aid the Bedouin communities in mingling in society via educational programs with the view to keep the young population away from crime. The IDF officers make a visit to schools every week in multiple Bedouin communities for the purpose of educating children.

