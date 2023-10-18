What is White Phosphorus that Israel is Using in Gaza?

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has been accused by the Global human rights organizations Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch of making use of white phosphorus munitions in Lebanon and Gaza. The act by Israel is violative of the International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

The responsibilities of the non-state and state groups in an armed dispute have been laid by International Humanitarian Law.

The IHL is of the view that the use of such munitions by Israel, especially in greatly populated regions puts long-term and grave hazards to the civilians. The same can be seen in video evidence. However, the IDF clearly rejects the allegations.

Let us know what the white phosphorus actually is.

The white phosphorus

It is a pyrophoric. The pyrophoric ignites just when it gets exposed to oxygen.

When exposed, it emits thick smoke along with severe heat (815-degree). It is made of substances that immediately or within a very short time, ignite when they come in touch with air.

As per the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals, white phosphorus lies under the category of "Pyrophoric solids category 1". This category encompasses chemicals that ignite just the moment they come in contact with air.

It is one of the most unstable forms of pyrophoric substances.

A unique odor similar to that of garlic is produced by white phosphorus.

Can there be any military uses?

The white phosphorus is made to use in artillery shells, rockets, and bombs. White phosphorus can also be delivered through felt wedges being soaked in the chemical.



Can white phosphorus be harmful?



The white phosphorus can lead to great burns when exposed to air, which can often go down to the bone. The burns thus caused are severe and painful. Such burns can be quite difficult to heal and can lead to further infections. Moreover, in case there are any particles of white phosphorus that get stuck in the body can actually reignite in case they come in contact with the air again.