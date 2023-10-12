What Is Israel’s Military Power and How Much Aid Does It Get From The US?

On day four of the Israel-Palestine war, the death toll on both sides surpassed 1,000 people while more than 5,000 were wounded. According to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 3 lakh people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip due to the Israel-Palestine war. On October 11, 2023, Gaza also went out of electricity and is also likely to run out of food and water.

US Secretary of the State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to Israel to meet senior Israeli officials. The US has announced its full support to Israel with F-35 fighters and guided-missile carriers. In addition, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has announced that the US has dispatched the USS Gerald R Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier and multiple military ships. US President Biden has said more equipment and military assistance is on its way.

In this article, we shall look into Israel’s military strength and how much funding it gets from the US. As per reports, Israel has one of the world’s most powerful militaries strengthened by military aid from the US. Let us first understand Israel’s military strength in detail.

Israel Military At A Glance

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ (IISS) Military Balance 2023, Israel is reported to have 169,500 active military personnel across its defence forces (army, navy and paramilitary). Additionally, there are 465,000 in Israel’s reserved forces. A military spokesperson informed that around 300,000 Israeli soldiers are positioned near the Gaza Strip.

In Israel, military service is mandatory for Israeli citizens above the age of 18. Once enlisted, men must serve for 32 months while women for 24 months.

As per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a research institute focused on conflict and armaments, Israel has reportedly spent $23.4 billion on its military.

Israel's military is one of the world’s most powerful militaries. Some of its main weapons across land, air, and naval are as follows:

Land Air Naval (i) 2,200+ tanks (ii) 530 artillery (i) 339 combat-capable aircraft including 309 fighter ground attack jets (196 F-16 jets, 83 F-15 jets, 30 F-35 jets) (ii) 142 helicopters including 43 Apache attack helicopters (i) 49 patrol and coastal combatants (ii) 5 submarines

Israel also houses the Iron Dome system, a mobile air defence system that can intercept and destroy short-range rockets using radar technology. The Iron Dome system came into operation in 2011. It was built with the aid of the US.

Israel also possesses nuclear strength which includes Jericho missiles and aircraft that can carry nuclear warheads.

Israel-Palestine War: A comparison of Israel’s military power vs Palestinian militant group

How Much Aid Does Israel Get From The US?

In terms of military aid, Israel has been the top recipient of US military aid, having received around $263 billion between 1946 and 2023. Israel also received around $10 billion additional for the Iron Dome system. This is approximately double than that of Egypt which is the second-highest recipient of US foreign aid. In 2023, Israel received $3.8 billion from the US as part of the $38 billion deal over 10 years that was signed in 2016 under the former US President Barack Obama administration.

