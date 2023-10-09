What are the international reactions to the recent Israel-Palestine conflict?

Global leaders have been keeping tabs on the Israel-Palestine war in the Middle East that escalated after the Palestinian militant group Hamas unleashed a surprise attack near the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. As per the latest figures reported by the Palestinian health ministry, Palestine Red Crescent Society and Israeli Medical Services, the death toll stands at 510 Palestinians in Gaza and more than 800 Israelis. More than 5,000 were reportedly injured on both sides of the conflict.

This morning, on Shabbat and a holiday, Hamas invaded Israeli territory and murdered innocent citizens including children and the elderly. Hamas has started a brutal and evil war.



We will be victorious in this war despite an unbearable price. This is a very difficult day for all… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 8, 2023

The Israel-Palestine war today entered its third day with heavy casualties on both sides. On October 7, 2023, dozens of Hamas militants launched a highly coordinated attack, infiltrating Israeli cities, and killing and taking hostage soldiers and civilians. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared war on Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip.

Here is the reaction of world leaders to the Israel-Palestine war:

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Israel over the rocket strikes launched by Hamas. "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2023

United States

US President Joe Biden in a statement on the official White House website, said “The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel. Terrorism is never justified.”

"There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel, and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement released by the State Department.

United Nations

U.N. Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland said: "This is a dangerous precipice, and I appeal to all to pull back from the brink."

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk said: "This attack is having a horrific impact on Israeli civilians ... Civilians must never be the target of attack."

Canada

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “Canada unequivocally condemns Hamas’ barbaric, brutal terror attacks – and reaffirms its support for Israel’s right to defend itself.”

To our Israeli friends: Canadians stand with you. And our government stands ready to support you. Our support for Israel is steadfast. Please read my full statement on the recent attacks against Israel: https://t.co/sLifAx4cSc — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 8, 2023

United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posted on X (formerly Twitter), "We have expressed our full solidarity to [Israeli Prime Minister] Netanyahu and will work with international partners in the next 24 hours to co-ordinate support." He also tweeted a video statement.

The scenes we have seen in Israel over the last 36 hours are truly horrifying.



I spoke to Prime Minister @netanyahu earlier today to assure him of the UK’s steadfast support as Israel defends itself against these attacks.



Terrorism will not prevail. pic.twitter.com/5EGoqiZM8b — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 8, 2023

Saudi Arabia

In a statement issued on X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia has called for an immediate halt to the escalation between the two sides.