Israel-Palestine War: A comparison of Israel’s military power vs Palestinian militant group

The Israel-Palestine war entered its third day with heavy casualties on both sides. On October 7, 2023, Israel experienced its worst attack in 50 years. Dozens of Hamas militants launched a highly coordinated attack, infiltrating Israeli cities, hitting military bases, and killing and taking hostage soldiers and civilians. The unprecedented attack is reminiscent of the 1973 Yom Kippur War when Egyptian and Syrian troops launched a surprise attack on Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared war on Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip.

Israelis across the country—on Shabbat and the holiday of Simchat Torah—woke up to sirens sounding and Hamas firing rockets at them from Gaza this morning.



We will defend ourselves. pic.twitter.com/S9GN8fld4Y — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2023

The Israel-Palestine war is a complex conflict with a long history. On one side is Israel, one of the most powerful militaries in the world. On the other side is Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip. Here is a comparison of the two forces.

Israel Military

Israel is one of the most powerful, politically influential, and militarily strong countries in the world, according to a 2022 roundup by US News & World Report. Israel's highest ranking was for its military, which was placed fourth, behind only Russia, the United States, and China. The Israeli Air Force is one of the most advanced air forces in the world, with a wide range of sophisticated weapons systems. These include F-35 stealth fighters, smart bombs that can strike targets with minimal collateral damage, a highly networked system of sensors, and missile boats with quick reaction systems to intercept incoming missiles or drones. Israel is also a nuclear power.

IDF fighter jets just struck Hamas terrorist targets in Gaza that were used to attack Israel.



We will continue to protect Israeli civilians. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 8, 2023

Israel is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons, with estimates of its stockpile ranging from 80 to 200 warheads. According to the Arms Control Center, Israel has approximately 90 plutonium-based nuclear warheads, with enough plutonium production capacity for 100-200 weapons. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimates that Israel has around 80 nuclear weapons, of which 30 are gravity bombs designed for delivery by aircraft and the remaining 50 are intended for deployment via Jericho II medium-range ballistic missiles.

What is Hezbollah and why is it raining down rockets on Israel?

Palestine Military

Armed drones have been used for the first time by Hamas to take out Israel's most well-defended tank, the Merkava IV. According to Hamas, these weapons were obtained through clandestine means, bypassing military bases, and aviation and maritime patrols. While Hamas maintains close alliance with Iran and Syria, it has also procured arms, including Fajr-3, Fajr-5, Iranian R-160, and M302 rockets. They also have drones, anti-tank missiles and shoulder-launched rockets. Plans are underway to acquire Chinese C-704 missiles, anti-ship missiles with a range of 35 kilometres (21 miles) and radar systems for guided missiles.

इज़राइल का आयरन डोम डिफेन्स सिस्टम क्या है, इसकी क्षमता पर क्यों उठे सवाल? जानें