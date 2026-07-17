Which Country is Known As the Land of Chocolates?

Chocolate is loved by millions of people around the world. It is a part of everyday life ranging from birthday gifts to festival sweets. But do you know there is a country that has been nicknamed after chocolates? It is known as the Land of Chocolate and it got its name due to their long history in chocolate making and their invention of the milk chocolate. The country known as the Land of Chocolate is Switzerland and here is everything you need to know about how it got this nickname and the rich history of chocolate.

Which Country is Known As the Land of Chocolate?

Switzerland is called the Land of Chocolate and this is because the country has built a global reputation for making the finest chocolates in the world. The country has received this nickname because of the high quality ingredients and its long history of chocolate making which goes back to the 17th century. Here is a brief overview: