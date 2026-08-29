Which Cricket Rules Have Changed the Most Over the Years?

Cricket is one of the most complex games in the world and its rules have been discussed and changed many times over the years. The first known written code of the Laws of Cricket was made in 1744. It was a landmark moment for the sport and was established by the members of the London Cricket Club.

Since then cricket has gone through many changes in different aspects of the game.Introduction of different formats and types of cricket balls the game has changed a lot from how it was played in the early days. However some of the basic rules have still remained the same.

Who Manages the Laws of Cricket?

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has been associated with the Laws of Cricket since 1788. The club has played an important role in making and maintaining the laws that govern the game.

What is MCC?

The Marylebone Cricket Club is a cricket club based at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. It has been responsible for the core Laws of Cricket for many years and has updated them as the game has evolved. The laws provide the basic framework for how cricket is played.