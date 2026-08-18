Which Indian City Is Known as the City of Prime Ministers?

Situated at the point where the river Ganga and Yamuna meet, the historical city of Prayagraj formerly known as Allahabad has etched a name for itself in the Indian politics. It is known as the city of prime ministers due to 7 of Indian prime ministers having some connection to the city in some way or the other. Let us explore how they were connected to the city in the lines below.

Why is Prayaraj called the City of Prime Ministers?

Prayagraj is called the city of prime ministers because 7 out of 15 prime ministers of India have had a connection with the city at some point in their life. While some were born in the city, others studied at the famous Allahabad University.

Prayagraj contains the iconic Anand Bhavan which was the residence of the Nehru family and served as the unofficial headquarters of the Indian National Congress before independence.