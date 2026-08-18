Which Indian City Is Known as the City of Prime Ministers?
Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad is the famed city which is known as city of prime ministers as 7 of India’s Prime Ministers somehow had a connection with this city.
Situated at the point where the river Ganga and Yamuna meet, the historical city of Prayagraj formerly known as Allahabad has etched a name for itself in the Indian politics. It is known as the city of prime ministers due to 7 of Indian prime ministers having some connection to the city in some way or the other. Let us explore how they were connected to the city in the lines below.
Why is Prayaraj called the City of Prime Ministers?
Prayagraj is called the city of prime ministers because 7 out of 15 prime ministers of India have had a connection with the city at some point in their life. While some were born in the city, others studied at the famous Allahabad University.
Prayagraj contains the iconic Anand Bhavan which was the residence of the Nehru family and served as the unofficial headquarters of the Indian National Congress before independence.
The first prime minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru was born in this city. Let us look at how the other prime ministers were connected with the city.
7 Prime Ministers of India and their Connection with Prayagraj
The following is the list of 7 prime ministers and their connection to Prayagraj.
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Prime Minister
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Key Connection to Prayagraj
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Jawaharlal Nehru
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Born and raised in the city; represented Phulpur constituency nearby
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Lal Bahadur Shastri
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Long-time resident, local freedom leader, and Member of Parliament
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Indira Gandhi
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Born at Anand Bhavan; grew up in the city's political hub
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Rajiv Gandhi
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Deep ancestral roots at the family estate; began political work in the region
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Gulzarilal Nanda
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Studied law and economics at Allahabad University
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V. P. Singh
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Studied BA and LLB at Allahabad University; Member of Parliament from the city
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Chandra Shekhar
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Master's degree in political science from Allahabad University
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