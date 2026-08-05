Which Is the Largest Warm-Blooded Animal in the World? Know the Answer

The animal kingdom is home to creatures of incredible size, but one animal stands above all others. The blue whale is not only the largest warm-blooded animal but also the largest animal ever known to have lived on Earth. Its enormous size surpasses even the biggest dinosaurs with a heart big as a size of a small car. Keep reading in detail.

Which Is the Largest Warm-Blooded Animal?

The Blue Whale (Balaenoptera musculus) is the largest warm blooded animal in the world. Since whales are mammals, they are warm-blooded (endothermic), meaning they maintain a constant body temperature regardless of their surroundings.

Largest Warm-Blooded Animal