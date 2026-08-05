Which Is the Largest Warm-Blooded Animal in the World? Know the Answer
Discover the largest warm-blooded animal in the world. Learn about the blue whale, its size, habitat, diet and fascinating facts.
The animal kingdom is home to creatures of incredible size, but one animal stands above all others. The blue whale is not only the largest warm-blooded animal but also the largest animal ever known to have lived on Earth. Its enormous size surpasses even the biggest dinosaurs with a heart big as a size of a small car. Keep reading in detail.
Which Is the Largest Warm-Blooded Animal?
The Blue Whale (Balaenoptera musculus) is the largest warm blooded animal in the world. Since whales are mammals, they are warm-blooded (endothermic), meaning they maintain a constant body temperature regardless of their surroundings.
Largest Warm-Blooded Animal
|Feature
|Details
|Common Name
|Blue Whale
|Scientific Name
|Balaenoptera musculus
|Animal Group
|Mammal
|Body Temperature
|Warm-blooded
|Average Length
|24–30 metres
|Maximum Length
|About 33 metres
|Average Weight
|100–150 tonnes
|Maximum Weight
|Around 180–200 tonnes
|Diet
|Krill
Why Is the Blue Whale So Special?
The blue whale is famous because it is the largest animal ever known to exist. It is also the largest mammal on Earth as it can weigh as much as 30 elephants. Its heart is about the size of a small car.
What Does a Blue Whale Eat?
The blue whale feeds mainly on tiny shrimp-like animals called krill. An adult blue whale can consume up to 4 tonnes of krill in a single day during the feeding season.
Where Are Blue Whales Found?
Blue whales live in Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, Southern Ocean and parts of the Arctic Ocean. They migrate long distances between feeding and breeding grounds.
Largest Warm-Blooded Animals
|Rank
|Animal
|Average Weight
|1
|Blue Whale
|100–150 tonnes
|2
|Fin Whale
|40–80 tonnes
|3
|Sperm Whale
|35–57 tonnes
|4
|Bowhead Whale
|75–100 tonnes
|5
|Southern Elephant Seal
|Up to 4 tonnes
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.