Which Is the Smallest Continent in the World? Know Its Area, Population and Interesting Facts
Know everything about the smallest continent in the world, including its area, population, capital and geography.
Australia is the smallest continent in the world when it comes to land area. What makes it special is that even if it is the smallest continent in the world, it is one of the largest countries on Earth.
It is famous all over the world for its unique wildlife like kangaroos and koalas, its huge deserts, and its rich Aboriginal culture. Here is everything you need to know about the smallest continent in the world.
Quick Overview of Australia
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Particular
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Details
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Continent Name
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Australia
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Land Area
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About 7,688,287 square kilometres
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Population
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About 27.8 million (ABS, December 2025)
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Capital City
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Canberra
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Largest City
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Sydney
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Location
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Southern Hemisphere, between the Indian and Pacific Oceans
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Highest Point
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Mount Kosciuszko, 2,228 metres
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Lowest Point
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Lake Eyre, 15 metres below sea level
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Official Language
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English
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Currency
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Australian Dollar
Area Comparison of Australia With Other Continents
Here is a brief comparison of all other continents in respect to the land area:
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Rank
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Continent
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Approx. Area (Million sq. km)
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1
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Asia
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44.6
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2
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Africa
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30.4
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3
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North America
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24.7
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4
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South America
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17.8
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5
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Antarctica
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14.2
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6
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Europe
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10.2
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7
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Australia
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7.69
What is the Population of Australia?
As per the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the population of Australia was around 27.8 million at the end of December 2025. The country size is large but the population remains quite low.
Some of the major cities of Australia are:
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Sydney: It is the largest city that has a population of around 5.5 million people.
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Melbourne: It is the second largest city in the continent and roughly has a population of 5.3 million people.
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Brisbane: The city has a population of 2.3 million people.
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Canberra: It is the capital city of Australia, but quite smaller than Sydney or Melbourne, with a population of under half a million people.
Interesting Facts About Australia
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Australia is home to the Great Barrier Reef which is the largest coral reef system in the world.
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Australia has some of the unique animals which are not found naturally anywhere else. Some of the examples are kangaroos, koalas, wombats, and the platypus.
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Australia is the only country in the world which is also a continent by itself.
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The Aboriginal people are the original inhabitants of Australia and have one of the oldest continuous cultures in the world.
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Australia's official name is the Commonwealth of Australia.
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