Which Is the World’s Largest Temple? Know the Answer, Location and Interesting Facts
Discover which is the world’s largest temple, where it is located, who built it and why it is recognised by Guinness World Records. Also read about the largest temple in India.
The world's largest temple is Angkor Wat in Cambodia. It is also recognised as the largest religious monument in the world. Originally built as a Hindu temple, it later became an important Buddhist pilgrimage site. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Is the World’s Largest Temple?
The Angkor Wat Temple in Siem Reap, Cambodia, is recognised as the world’s largest temple and the largest religious monument by area. It covers approximately 162.6 hectares (1.626 square kilometres or about 402 acres) and is one of the most visited tourist attractions in Southeast Asia.
Who Built Angkor Wat?
Angkor Wat was built by King Suryavarman II during the early 12th century (around 1113-1150 CE). It was originally dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Over time, the temple gradually transformed into a Buddhist place of worship.
Why Is Angkor Wat Famous?
Angkor Wat is known for its extraordinary architecture, detailed carvings and historical importance. Some of its highlights include World’s largest religious monument. It was originally built as a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Later became a Buddhist temple. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1992.
Architectural Features
The temple is considered one of the greatest achievements of Khmer architecture. Key features include five iconic towers symbolising Mount Meru, Extensive galleries decorated with intricate stone carvings, Massive moat surrounding the temple complex, Symmetrical design and advanced engineering for its time.
World’s Largest Temple
|Feature
|Details
|Temple
|Angkor Wat
|Country
|Cambodia
|City
|Siem Reap
|Built By
|King Suryavarman II
|Built In
|Early 12th century (1113–1150 CE)
|Original Religion
|Hinduism
|Present Religion
|Buddhism
|Area
|162.6 hectares (1.626 sq km / 402 acres)
|UNESCO Status
|World Heritage Site (1992)
Which Is the Largest Hindu Temple in India?
While Angkor Wat is the world’s largest temple, Akshardham Temple in Delhi is often recognised as one of the world’s largest comprehensive Hindu temple complexes. Other notable large temple complexes in India include Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu and Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.