Which Is the World’s Largest Temple? Know the Answer, Location and Interesting Facts

The world's largest temple is Angkor Wat in Cambodia. It is also recognised as the largest religious monument in the world. Originally built as a Hindu temple, it later became an important Buddhist pilgrimage site. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Is the World’s Largest Temple?

The Angkor Wat Temple in Siem Reap, Cambodia, is recognised as the world’s largest temple and the largest religious monument by area. It covers approximately 162.6 hectares (1.626 square kilometres or about 402 acres) and is one of the most visited tourist attractions in Southeast Asia.

Who Built Angkor Wat?

Angkor Wat was built by King Suryavarman II during the early 12th century (around 1113-1150 CE). It was originally dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Over time, the temple gradually transformed into a Buddhist place of worship.