Which District in South India Has No Railway Line Even in 2026?

The rail network of India is growing rapidly with bullet train corridors and the development of the Vande Bharat Express but the basic question still lingers that 'Which district in South India lacks a rail network even in 2026?'

Transit is quite convenient for majority of Indian districts in South India. But high altitude areas such as Wayanad and Idukki in Kerala and Kodagu in Karnataka lack any rail link.

When you drive through the winding Western Ghats ghat roads yourself it is easy to see the contrast.

State highways are replaced by exhaust from the diesel trucks since the railway trains cannot come to such hilly routes. Road transport becomes essential for local business and local tourism activities.

But these hills are cut off from the rest of the country’s railway network despite the presence of the Sabari Rail Project that faces problems in land acquisition and environmental clearances in Kodagu.