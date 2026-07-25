Who is Barkha Dutt? How Kargil War's First Woman Correspondent Reshaped Journalism

Barkha Dutt became a household name as a fearless Barkha Dutt Kargil War correspondent during the 1999 conflict with Pakistan.

She was the first woman war correspondent India sent into a live combat zone. Her dispatches from the highest war zone of India brought the latest updates of battle to the houses nationwide.

Official reports of her 2008 Padma Shri award mention her contribution in revolutionising live television news in times of critical national urgency. But in this biography of Barkha Dutt we will learn how she credits her mother Prabha Dutt who was also a journalist for inspiring her journalism path.

How Barkha Dutt became the First War Correspondent of India

India and Pakistan were battling along the Line of Control in May 1999. Barkha Dutt as a reporter for NDTV spent weeks near the frontline in Dras, Kargil and Batalik districts of Ladakh.