Who is Giorgia Meloni, the first woman PM of Italy?

Giorgia Meloni became the first woman prime minister since World War II. The Italian far-right leader Meloni party came top in general elections. Leading the next government, she will work for the betterment of all Italians.

Who is Giorgia Meloni?

Giorgia Meloni is an Italian politician and journalist who was born on 15 January 1977. Her father came from Sardinia and her mother belonged to Sicily. In 1992 at the age of 15, Meloni joined the Youth Front, the youth wing of the neo-fascist Italian Social Movement (MSI). Next to this in 1996, she earned a diploma from the Amerigo Vespucci Institute.

Simultaneously, she became the national leader of Student Action, the student movement of the national-conservative National Alliance (AN), the heir of the MSI, representing this movement in the Student Associations Forum established by the Italian Ministry of Education. Also, she was elected as a councilor of the Provine of Rome from 1998 until 2002. Later in 2000, she was elected as the national director and in 2004 she was turned to be the first woman president of Youth Action, the AN youth wing.

To earn bread and butter, Meloni worked as a nanny, waitress, and bartender at the Piper Club, situated in Rome.

Political career

Georgia Meloni joined the Chamber of Deputies in Italy in 2006, is currently head of the Brothers of Italy (FDI) political party, and has been the president of the European Conservatives and Reformists Party since 2020. She was appointed Minister of Youth in the Berlusconi IV Cabinet, from 2008 to 2011. She co-founded Fdl in 2012 and became its president in 2014. However, she contested the election for European Parliament election in 2014, and Rome Municipal Election as a mayoral candidate but lost.

Two of her biggest roles as a politician are:

Minister of Youth

Meloni was elected to the Chamber of Deputies as a member of the National Alliance (AN), in the general election in 2006. The new journalist was the youngest vice-president in history. Later in 2008, she got the position of Minister of Youth in the Berlusconi IV Cabinet, when the prime minister and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi was forced to resign because of a financial crisis.

Leaders of Brothers of Italy

Three prominent political leaders Meloni, La Russa, and Crosetto founded a new political movement Brothers of Italy in 2012. This party became the center of her political life. Meloni was elected as Chamber of Deputies for Lombardy and was also appointed party leader in the house, a position that she served until she became President of Fdl in 2014.

The right-wing populist and Italian nationalist Giorgia Meloni opposed abortion, euthanasia, homophobic partnerships, marriages, and parenting by same-sex couples, instead claiming that nuclear families are exclusively headed by male-female pairs. She has been accused of xenophobia and Islamophobia. Being a supporter of NATO, she maintains eurosceptic views regarding the European Union and was in favor of better relations with Russia before the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine/