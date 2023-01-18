Who Is Greta Thunberg? Why Was The Swedish Activist Arrested In Germany?

Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg or popularly known as Greta Thunberg is a Swedish environmental activist. She has led several movements, most famous, Fridays for Future also known as the School Strike for Climate movement. Recently Thunberg was seen protesting with activists seeking to stop the abandoned village of Lützerath from being destroyed for the expansion of a coal mine when she was witnessed being detained according to the reports. Find the details here.
While the Police confirmed that Ms Thunberg had not been arrested, and had been released after an ID check.


Greta Thunberg: Biography

Born

Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg

3 January 2003 (age 20)Stockholm, Sweden

Occupation

Environmental activist

Movement

School Strike for Climate

Parents

Svante Thunberg (father)

Malena Ernman (mother)

Relatives

Olof Thunberg (grandfather)


Greta Thunberg: Early life

  • Greta Thunberg, in full Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg, was born on January 3, 2003, in Stockholm, Sweden.
  • While her mother was an opera singer,her father was an actor. 
  • She was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, now known as  autism spectrum disorder (ASD). 

Greta Thunberg: Journey

  • In 2018, three weeks prior to the Swedish election in September the activist missed school to sit outside the country’s parliament with a sign that said: “Skolstrejk för Klimatet” (School Strike for Climate).
  • Fridays of the future was another movement where she skip classes on Fridays to strike. 
  • Her action inspired hundreds of thousands of students around the world to participate in their own Fridays for the Future. 
  • Strikes were held in such countries as Belgium, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Finland, Denmark, France, and the Netherlands.

Greta Thunberg: Achievements and accolades

  • After receiving several invitations to speak about climate change she gave speeches at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and at the European Parliament.
  • The activist also spoke in front of the legislatures of Italy, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
  •  Thunberg also raised awareness about Asperger  
  •  “I have Aspergers and that means I’m sometimes a bit different from the norm. 
  • And—given the right circumstances—being different is a superpower.” she said in one of her tweets.
  • No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference (2019) is a collection of her speeches.
  • In 2020 her documentary I Am Greta appeared.

Greta Thunberg: AWARDS

Sno.

Year

Award

1.

2018

Time's 25 most influential teens of 2018

2.

2018

Young Role Model of the Year, Fryshuset scholarship

3.

2019

Nobel Peace Prize nomination

4.

2019

Swedish Woman of the Year (Årets Svenska Kvinna)

5.

2019

Rachel Carson Prize (March)

6.

2019

Goldene Kamera film and television awards, March

7.

2019

Fritt Ord Award, April

8.

2019

Time 100, April

9.

2019

Honorary degree of Doctor honoris causa (dr.h.c.), May

10.

2019

Ambassador of Conscience Award, June

11.

2019

The Geddes Environment Medal, July

12.

2019

Right Livelihood Award, September

13.

2019

Keys to the City of Montréal, September

14.

2019

International Children's Peace Prize, October

15.

2019

Nordic Council Environment Prize, October 

16.

2019

Time Person of the Year, December

17.

2019

Glamour Woman of the Year Award, 12 November

18.

2019

Forbes list of The World's 100 Most Powerful Women

19.

2020

Forbes 30 under 30 Europe

20.

2021

Women in Youth Activism Award, 2 Dec 

21.

2021

Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD), 31 May


Species named in Thunberg's honour

The following species have been described and named after Greta Thunberg:

  • Nelloptodes gretae
  • Craspedotropis gretathunbergae
  • Thunberga greta
  • Opacuincola gretathunbergae

Greta Thunberg: Works

  • Scenes from the Heart (2018),
  • "Greta Thunberg Speeches and Interviews". What Would Greta Do?. 
  • Thunberg, Greta (November 2019). "The Disarming Case to Act Right Now on Climate Change". 
  • Ernman, Malena; Thunberg, Greta; Ernman, Beata; Thunberg, Svante (2021). Our House Is on Fire: Scenes of a Family and a Planet in Crisis.
  • "Opinion | This Is the World Being Left to Us by Adults".
  • The Climate Book.

Why was Greta Thunberg detained? 

  • While it seemed like Thunberg was arrested when she was protesting at the opencast coal mine of Garzweiler 2, some 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) from Luetzerath it was not the case as the Police confirmed that Ms Thunberg had not been arrested, and had been released after an ID check.
  • She was detained while protesting at the opencast coal mine of Garzweiler with the other protesters on Friday.

