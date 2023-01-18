Who Is Greta Thunberg? Why Was The Swedish Activist Arrested In Germany?

Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg or popularly known as Greta Thunberg is a Swedish environmental activist. She has worked to address several problems of the planet and climate change.

She has led several movements, most famous, Fridays for Future also known as the School Strike for Climate movement.

Recently Thunberg was seen protesting with activists seeking to stop the abandoned village of Lützerath from being destroyed for the expansion of a coal mine when she was witnessed being detained according to the reports.

While the Police confirmed that Ms Thunberg had not been arrested, and had been released after an ID check.

Climate strike week 230. We are currently in Lützerath, a German village threatened to be demolished for an expansion of a coal mine. People have been resisting for years. Join us here at 12 or a local protest tomorrow to demand that #LützerathBleibt !#ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/hGrCK6ZQew — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 13, 2023



READ|Who Was Jeff Beck? The Legendary Rock Guitarist Passed Away At 78

Greta Thunberg: Biography

Born Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg 3 January 2003 (age 20)Stockholm, Sweden



Occupation Environmental activist Movement School Strike for Climate Parents Svante Thunberg (father) Malena Ernman (mother) Relatives Olof Thunberg (grandfather)



Greta Thunberg: Early life

Greta Thunberg, in full Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg, was born on January 3, 2003, in Stockholm, Sweden.

While her mother was an opera singer,her father was an actor.

She was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, now known as autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Greta Thunberg: Journey

In 2018, three weeks prior to the Swedish election in September the activist missed school to sit outside the country’s parliament with a sign that said: “Skolstrejk för Klimatet” (School Strike for Climate).

Fridays of the future was another movement where she skip classes on Fridays to strike.

Her action inspired hundreds of thousands of students around the world to participate in their own Fridays for the Future.

Strikes were held in such countries as Belgium, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Finland, Denmark, France, and the Netherlands.

Greta Thunberg: Achievements and accolades

We are 636 young people in @auroramalet who are suing the Swedish state for insufficient climate action.



”When the state carries out climate policy that threatens our human rights, it breaks the law.”#aurora #ClimateTrials #UprootTheSystemhttps://t.co/6qbZUO2hrE — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 24, 2022

After receiving several invitations to speak about climate change she gave speeches at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and at the European Parliament.

The activist also spoke in front of the legislatures of Italy, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Thunberg also raised awareness about Asperger

“I have Aspergers and that means I’m sometimes a bit different from the norm.

And—given the right circumstances—being different is a superpower.” she said in one of her tweets.

No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference (2019) is a collection of her speeches.

In 2020 her documentary I Am Greta appeared.

Greta Thunberg: AWARDS

Sno. Year Award 1. 2018 Time's 25 most influential teens of 2018 2. 2018 Young Role Model of the Year, Fryshuset scholarship 3. 2019 Nobel Peace Prize nomination 4. 2019 Swedish Woman of the Year (Årets Svenska Kvinna) 5. 2019 Rachel Carson Prize (March) 6. 2019 Goldene Kamera film and television awards, March 7. 2019 Fritt Ord Award, April 8. 2019 Time 100, April 9. 2019 Honorary degree of Doctor honoris causa (dr.h.c.), May 10. 2019 Ambassador of Conscience Award, June 11. 2019 The Geddes Environment Medal, July 12. 2019 Right Livelihood Award, September 13. 2019 Keys to the City of Montréal, September 14. 2019 International Children's Peace Prize, October 15. 2019 Nordic Council Environment Prize, October 16. 2019 Time Person of the Year, December 17. 2019 Glamour Woman of the Year Award, 12 November 18. 2019 Forbes list of The World's 100 Most Powerful Women 19. 2020 Forbes 30 under 30 Europe 20. 2021 Women in Youth Activism Award, 2 Dec 21. 2021 Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD), 31 May



Species named in Thunberg's honour

The following species have been described and named after Greta Thunberg:

Nelloptodes gretae

Craspedotropis gretathunbergae

Thunberga greta

Opacuincola gretathunbergae

Greta Thunberg: Works

Scenes from the Heart (2018),

"Greta Thunberg Speeches and Interviews". What Would Greta Do?.

Thunberg, Greta (November 2019). "The Disarming Case to Act Right Now on Climate Change".

Ernman, Malena; Thunberg, Greta; Ernman, Beata; Thunberg, Svante (2021). Our House Is on Fire: Scenes of a Family and a Planet in Crisis.

"Opinion | This Is the World Being Left to Us by Adults".

The Climate Book.

Why was Greta Thunberg detained?

Greta's first arrest. It's time for many more of us to stand up and risk arrest for the sake of a livable planet. It will turn the tide.https://t.co/dt7VNHxi2Q — Peter Kalmus (@ClimateHuman) January 17, 2023

While it seemed like Thunberg was arrested when she was protesting at the opencast coal mine of Garzweiler 2, some 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) from Luetzerath it was not the case as the Police confirmed that Ms Thunberg had not been arrested, and had been released after an ID check.

She was detained while protesting at the opencast coal mine of Garzweiler with the other protesters on Friday.

READ|Who Was Ali Ahmed Aslam? The 'chicken Tikka Masala' Inventor, 77-Year-Old Chef Who Died