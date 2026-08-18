Who is Hemang Joshi? Meet BJP’s New BJYM Chief Replacing Tejasvi Surya

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen a new face for leading its youth wing. Now the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, also known as BJYM, will be led by 35 year old Vadodara MP Dr Hemang Joshi. He will be replacing Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya who had led the youth wing since 2020. Joshi will be a significant face within BJP’s national party as now they want young leaders to take charge of connecting with young voters, especially Gen Z. He has been appointed as part of a larger reshuffle of the party's national office bearers. Who is Hemang Joshi? Dr Hemang Joshi is a BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP who comes from Vadodara in Gujarat. Hemang was born on January 31, 1991 and carries strong roots in Gujarat where his political career grew especially from Vadodara. Dr Hemang Joshi was not always a politician. Earlier he used to work in human resources before he transitioned to politics full time.

Hemang used to actively participate in student and organisational work in his early days and slowly gained party ranks to reach the Parliament. His appointment is very crucial as the party is trying to connect with first time voters and young Indians who are shaping political conversations today. Hemang Joshi’s Age, Birthplace and Education Hemang moved to Vadodara in 2008 with his family when his father came there to study physiotherapy. He completed his higher education at Maharaja Sayajirao University in Vadodara. Here are some quick facts about Hemang Joshi: Full Name: Dr Hemang Joshi

Born: January 31, 1991

Age: 35 years

Birthplace: Porbandar, Gujarat

Education: Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party

Qualification: BPT, MHRM, PhD in Leadership

Current Role: BJYM National President

Lok Sabha Constituency: Vadodara

Hemang Joshi's Political Journey: From Student Politics to Parliament Joshi has been associated with politics for a long time. He first got involved in student activities at Maharaja Sayajirao University and this is where he began building his network and interest in public work. Later he took part in early organisational work that was linked to BJP. He built experience over the years. It was year 2022 when he became the Vice Chairman of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation's School Committee. After this role, his profile within Gujarat BJP politics kept growing after this. He built his reputation through ground work. Then in 2024 he was chosen as the BJP candidate from Vadodara for the Lok Sabha election. In 2025 Joshi was appointed President of the Gujarat BJP Yuva Morcha which helped him gain experience before he took the new role.

Hemang Joshi’s Role as Vadodara MP Dr Hemang Joshi entered Parliament after he won from Vadodara in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He won by a huge margin of over 5.8 lakh votes. This made him one of the youngest BJP candidates from Gujarat that year. As an MP Joshi has worked to make his office easier to reach for common people. He launched a Digital MP Office and an MP Office E-Portal in Vadodara. This new platform lets citizens book appointments, check event schedules, and get information about development work through their phones. His comfort with Gujarati, Hindi, and English has also helped him connect with a wide range of voters, which is seen as one more reason behind his new national role. What is BJYM and What Does Its National President Do? BJYM stands for Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. It is the official youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party.