Why Does Test Cricket Use Red Balls While ODIs Use White? The Real Reason Explained

While watching a cricket match have you ever wondered why Test cricket uses a red ball while the ODIs and T20Is are generally played with white balls.

Well the answer is not just about tradition as the colour of the ball in a cricket format is closely linked to visibility, lighting conditions and the way each format is played.

Test matches are played during the day and can last upto a few days and on the other hand, ODIs and T20Is are much shorter and are often played under floodlights. That is why different coloured balls are used in different formats.

Red Ball vs White Ball in Cricket: Quick Comparison