Why Do 86 Countries Drive on the Left While 183 Drive on the Right Side?

Key Takeaways According to National Geographic, 75% of the countries drive on the right side, while about 25% drive on the left side.

The idea of driving on different sides of the road started hundreds of years ago, before cars were invented around the 1700s.

Around 76 countries and territories drive on the left side, and 165 countries and territories drive on the right side. Why Do Countries Drive on Different Sides? If you travel from India to other countries like the United States, France, China, Germany, and many other countries, you will notice that vehicles are driving on the right side instead of the left side like in India. This looks a little strange, but behind the driving on the left side and right has a very long history before cars were invented. Let’s explore this article in detail and explore when it started.

How did it start? Earlier, most people preferred to travel on horses, and most of the people were right-handed. They usually prefer to ride on the left side of the road because they use their right hand to make balance on the right side and to protect themselves. Later in the 1700s, the farmers of France and the USA started using the big wagons pulled by many horses, and the farmers usually sat on the left side to handle the cart and guide the team. Sitting on the left side makes it easier to check their wagons. So they kept driving on the right side of the road. Did you know Although Sweden uses the right-side driving system, but in 1967, Sweden used one-time driving for left side in just one morning on a Sunday at 5:00 AM, they just switched the hand driving and people called it "Dagen H", which means "H Day" in Swedish.

Why Does India Drive on the Left Side? During British rule, Britain was using driving the vehicles on the left side of the road. As India was part of the British Empire, India also adopted left-side driving. Even after India's independence, India continued to use the same system of driving because changing from left-side to right-side driving for driving a car would have been confusing and costly to adopt a new style of driving. How Many Countries Drive on the Left and Right? Today, the world follows two different driving systems. Driving Side Approximate Number of Countries Share of the World Left Side Around 76 countries and territories About 35% Right Side Around 165 countries and territories About 65% Countries That Drive on the Left Some well-known countries that drive on the left are: