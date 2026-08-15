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Why is There No Prize Money at Badminton World Championships? Know What Winners Receive

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 14:27 IST

Why do Badminton World Championships winners not receive prize money? Check the rewards and benefits that come with the world title.

Why Do Badminton World Championship Winners Get No Prize Money?
Why Do Badminton World Championship Winners Get No Prize Money?

The BWF World Championships is one of the biggest events in badminton that is held annually. However there is a surprising fact that the winners of this tournament don’t receive any prize money. 

This is very different from other major badminton events. On one hand tournaments under the BWF World Tour like the Super 1000 or Super 750 events offers a huge cash prize but on the other hand, the World Championships have no prize money. 

Why s There No Prize Money at the Badminton World Championships?

The BWF World Championships is not the same as BWF World Tour tournament. It is an official global championship that is organised by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The main purpose of this event is different, which is to find out who the true world champion is in each category. That is why the World Championships have no prize money. 

Players still have a lot to gain here as they compete for ranking points, medals, and long term career benefits. A win in the World Championships can improve the long term career of the players and get them sponsorship offers. 

What Do Winners of the Badminton World Championships Receive?

Reward

What Winners Get

Medal

Gold, silver, or bronze medal depending on the result

Title

Official title of "World Champion" in their category

Ranking Points

Some of the highest ranking points on the BWF calendar

Prestige

Global recognition as one of the best players in the sport

Career Value

Better sponsorship deals and higher appearance value

Badminton World Championships vs BWF World Tour: Prize Money Difference

Here is a simple comparison between the two types of events.

Feature

BWF World Championships

BWF World Tour

Prize Money

None

Yes

Main Reward

Medals and world champion title

Cash prize plus ranking points

Frequency

Once a year

Multiple tournaments through the year

Purpose

To decide the world champion

Commercial and competitive tour events

Ranking Points

Very high

High to moderate as per the level 

Funding Use

Reinvested into the sport

Distributed as prize money to players

Which Badminton Tournaments Offer Prize Money?

While the World Championships has no prize money, many other BWF events do. Here are the major ones:

  • BWF World Tour Finals

  • Super 1000 events

  • Super 750 events

  • Super 500 events

  • Super 300 events

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Aug 15, 2026, 14:27 IST

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