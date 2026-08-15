Why is There No Prize Money at Badminton World Championships? Know What Winners Receive

The BWF World Championships is one of the biggest events in badminton that is held annually. However there is a surprising fact that the winners of this tournament don’t receive any prize money.

This is very different from other major badminton events. On one hand tournaments under the BWF World Tour like the Super 1000 or Super 750 events offers a huge cash prize but on the other hand, the World Championships have no prize money.

Why s There No Prize Money at the Badminton World Championships?

The BWF World Championships is not the same as BWF World Tour tournament. It is an official global championship that is organised by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The main purpose of this event is different, which is to find out who the true world champion is in each category. That is why the World Championships have no prize money.