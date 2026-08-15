Why is There No Prize Money at Badminton World Championships? Know What Winners Receive
Why do Badminton World Championships winners not receive prize money? Check the rewards and benefits that come with the world title.
The BWF World Championships is one of the biggest events in badminton that is held annually. However there is a surprising fact that the winners of this tournament don’t receive any prize money.
This is very different from other major badminton events. On one hand tournaments under the BWF World Tour like the Super 1000 or Super 750 events offers a huge cash prize but on the other hand, the World Championships have no prize money.
Why s There No Prize Money at the Badminton World Championships?
The BWF World Championships is not the same as BWF World Tour tournament. It is an official global championship that is organised by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).
The main purpose of this event is different, which is to find out who the true world champion is in each category. That is why the World Championships have no prize money.
Players still have a lot to gain here as they compete for ranking points, medals, and long term career benefits. A win in the World Championships can improve the long term career of the players and get them sponsorship offers.
What Do Winners of the Badminton World Championships Receive?
|
Reward
|
What Winners Get
|
Medal
|
Gold, silver, or bronze medal depending on the result
|
Title
|
Official title of "World Champion" in their category
|
Ranking Points
|
Some of the highest ranking points on the BWF calendar
|
Prestige
|
Global recognition as one of the best players in the sport
|
Career Value
|
Better sponsorship deals and higher appearance value
Badminton World Championships vs BWF World Tour: Prize Money Difference
Here is a simple comparison between the two types of events.
|
Feature
|
BWF World Championships
|
BWF World Tour
|
Prize Money
|
None
|
Yes
|
Main Reward
|
Medals and world champion title
|
Cash prize plus ranking points
|
Frequency
|
Once a year
|
Multiple tournaments through the year
|
Purpose
|
To decide the world champion
|
Commercial and competitive tour events
|
Ranking Points
|
Very high
|
High to moderate as per the level
|
Funding Use
|
Reinvested into the sport
|
Distributed as prize money to players
Which Badminton Tournaments Offer Prize Money?
While the World Championships has no prize money, many other BWF events do. Here are the major ones:
-
BWF World Tour Finals
-
Super 1000 events
-
Super 750 events
-
Super 500 events
-
Super 300 events
Content Writer
Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.
Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.