Why Do Most Private Bus Operators Use Registration Numbers from Bihar, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh? Check All Vehicle Number Plate Codes

If you have travelled on Indian highways, you may have noticed something interesting. A private bus could be in service in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, or Delhi. But have you noticed why most private bus operators use registration numbers from Bihar, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh? Lower vehicle-related costs, particularly taxes and permit costs, are the primary reason why most private bus operators are using registration numbers from these states. But it is important to note that the Government of India does not say that “most” private buses in India are registered in these three states only. So, explore this article in detail. Indian Vehicle Number Plate Code: All States & UTs SL. No. State/Union Territories Number Plate Code

1 Andaman and Nicobar AN 2 Andhra Pradesh AP 3 Arunachal Pradesh AR 4 Assam AS 5 Bihar BR 6 Chandigarh CH 7 Dadra and Nagar Haveli DN 8 Daman and Diu DD 9 Delhi DL 10 Goa GA 11 Gujarat GJ 12 Haryana HR 13 Himachal Pradesh HP 14 Jammu and Kashmir JK 15 Karnataka KA 16 Kerala KL 17 Lakshadweep LD 18 Madhya Pradesh MP 19 Maharashtra MH 20 Manipur MN 21 Meghalaya ML 22 Mizoram MZ 23 Nagaland NL 24 Orissa OR 25 Pondicherry PY 26 Punjab PN 27 Rajasthan RJ 28 Sikkim SK 29 Tamil Nadu TN 30 Tripura TR 31 Uttar Pradesh UP 32 West Bengal WB

Why Do Most Private Bus Operators Use Registration Numbers from Bihar, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh? Most private bus operators use registration numbers from Bihar, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh for the following reasons: Vehicle purchase

Registration

Road tax

Permit

Fitness certificate

Insurance

Maintenance

Driver and staff

Other government charges All these above are costing less in these three states compared to all other states. That’s why these three states are used most for the registration of the private buses. Lower Tax and Registration Cost This is one of the main reason. The taxes levied on motor vehicles vary from state to state. Each state has its own taxation system. The Bihar Government, for instance, has gotten a different tax formula for transport vehicles such as buses, which is based on the number of seats in the bus and the type of bus.

The registration and maintenance fees for commercial vehicles, therefore, may vary across states. Permit System Is Also Important Registration does not imply route availability of a bus. The right permit also must be obtained for a bus. The Government of Nagaland's Transport Department has highlighted that it can provide base permit to passenger vehicles for inter-State permit and an All India Tourist Permit, subject to necessary conditions, with the State Transport Authority. The Central Government's All India Tourist Vehicles (Authorisation or Permit) Rules, 2021 also lays down the legislative framework for operation of tourist vehicles with regard to All India authorisation or permit. So, a bus with an NL number plate may be observed in another state if it is legally permitted to do so. All India Tourist Permit Makes Interstate Travel Easier

Tourist buses often travel long distances. For example: Bengaluru → Hyderabad → Nagpur → Delhi or Chennai → Bengaluru → Pune → Mumbai Qualifying tourist cars are eligible for the All India Tourist Vehicle permit system instead of a fresh permit for each small movement. All India authorisation is granted to tourist vehicle operators as laid out in the Central Government rules 2021, and the rules regarding the vehicle, the road tax and the road tax fee are laid down. Why Would an Operator Choose Another State? Reasons What it means Lower tax The operator may find the vehicle tax structure cheaper. Lower registration cost Initial vehicle-related expenses may be lower. Permit system Tourist and inter-State permit arrangements can matter. Business planning Large operators compare costs before registering vehicles. Long-distance operation Tourist buses regularly cross state borders. Different state rules Compliance costs and procedures can differ.