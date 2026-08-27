Why Do Most Private Bus Operators Use Registration Numbers from Bihar, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh? Check All Vehicle Number Plate Codes
Discover why private bus operators use Bihar, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh registration numbers, including tax, registration costs, permits and interstate travel rules.
If you have travelled on Indian highways, you may have noticed something interesting. A private bus could be in service in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, or Delhi.
But have you noticed why most private bus operators use registration numbers from Bihar, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh?
Lower vehicle-related costs, particularly taxes and permit costs, are the primary reason why most private bus operators are using registration numbers from these states.
But it is important to note that the Government of India does not say that “most” private buses in India are registered in these three states only.
So, explore this article in detail.
Indian Vehicle Number Plate Code: All States & UTs
|
SL. No.
|
State/Union Territories
|
Number Plate Code
|
1
|
Andaman and Nicobar
|
AN
|
2
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
AP
|
3
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
AR
|
4
|
Assam
|
AS
|
5
|
Bihar
|
BR
|
6
|
Chandigarh
|
CH
|
7
|
Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|
DN
|
8
|
Daman and Diu
|
DD
|
9
|
Delhi
|
DL
|
10
|
Goa
|
GA
|
11
|
Gujarat
|
GJ
|
12
|
Haryana
|
HR
|
13
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
HP
|
14
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
JK
|
15
|
Karnataka
|
KA
|
16
|
Kerala
|
KL
|
17
|
Lakshadweep
|
LD
|
18
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
MP
|
19
|
Maharashtra
|
MH
|
20
|
Manipur
|
MN
|
21
|
Meghalaya
|
ML
|
22
|
Mizoram
|
MZ
|
23
|
Nagaland
|
NL
|
24
|
Orissa
|
OR
|
25
|
Pondicherry
|
PY
|
26
|
Punjab
|
PN
|
27
|
Rajasthan
|
RJ
|
28
|
Sikkim
|
SK
|
29
|
Tamil Nadu
|
TN
|
30
|
Tripura
|
TR
|
31
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
UP
|
32
|
West Bengal
|
WB
Why Do Most Private Bus Operators Use Registration Numbers from Bihar, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh?
Most private bus operators use registration numbers from Bihar, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh for the following reasons:
-
Vehicle purchase
-
Registration
-
Road tax
-
Permit
-
Fitness certificate
-
Insurance
-
Maintenance
-
Driver and staff
-
Other government charges
All these above are costing less in these three states compared to all other states. That’s why these three states are used most for the registration of the private buses.
Lower Tax and Registration Cost
This is one of the main reason. The taxes levied on motor vehicles vary from state to state. Each state has its own taxation system.
The Bihar Government, for instance, has gotten a different tax formula for transport vehicles such as buses, which is based on the number of seats in the bus and the type of bus.
The registration and maintenance fees for commercial vehicles, therefore, may vary across states.
Permit System Is Also Important
Registration does not imply route availability of a bus.
The right permit also must be obtained for a bus.
The Government of Nagaland's Transport Department has highlighted that it can provide base permit to passenger vehicles for inter-State permit and an All India Tourist Permit, subject to necessary conditions, with the State Transport Authority.
The Central Government's All India Tourist Vehicles (Authorisation or Permit) Rules, 2021 also lays down the legislative framework for operation of tourist vehicles with regard to All India authorisation or permit.
So, a bus with an NL number plate may be observed in another state if it is legally permitted to do so.
All India Tourist Permit Makes Interstate Travel Easier
Tourist buses often travel long distances.
For example:
Bengaluru → Hyderabad → Nagpur → Delhi
or
Chennai → Bengaluru → Pune → Mumbai
Qualifying tourist cars are eligible for the All India Tourist Vehicle permit system instead of a fresh permit for each small movement.
All India authorisation is granted to tourist vehicle operators as laid out in the Central Government rules 2021, and the rules regarding the vehicle, the road tax and the road tax fee are laid down.
Why Would an Operator Choose Another State?
|
Reasons
|
What it means
|
Lower tax
|
The operator may find the vehicle tax structure cheaper.
|
Lower registration cost
|
Initial vehicle-related expenses may be lower.
|
Permit system
|
Tourist and inter-State permit arrangements can matter.
|
Business planning
|
Large operators compare costs before registering vehicles.
|
Long-distance operation
|
Tourist buses regularly cross state borders.
|
Different state rules
|
Compliance costs and procedures can differ.
These factors can make a particular state attractive to a bus operator.
So, Many private bus operators are associated with Bihar, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh registrations because differences in state taxes, registration costs, permit systems and other business expenses can make some states financially attractive, while All India Tourist Permits can allow eligible buses to operate across state borders.
Note: The popular claim that “most private bus operators register in Bihar, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh to save tax” is a commonly discussed explanation, but it should not be presented as an official government statistic unless supported by official registration data.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.