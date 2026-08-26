The festival session is here, and everyone is looking at the gold and silver prices fluctuating. According to market enthusiasts, these prices are not going to stop rising until the end of the year. Gold prices are always affected by global cues. Interestingly, in India, when the festive season arrives, it brings excessive gold demand. This surge in demand pushes prices sky high domestically. Although India imports a large sum of it's gold from around the world and Global factors set the broader direction. But India's festive season demand can add domestic buying pressure. As Raksha Bandhan is a day away, the surge in gold prices is now more visible and drastic. Festive demand always rises quickly and faster than the expections of sellers, putting pressure on supply. This imbalance in demand and supply push prices higher, making gold increasingly expensive for the common man.

What is the actual Gold price today? While we talk about the surge in price and the reasons behind it, 24 carat gold has crossed the bar and is at 1,67,673. If we listen to what the experts predict, the prices are going to rise further, because this is just the start. Dhanteras, Diwali, and the wedding season are the upcoming events where we will see more spikes. Gold Purity Price per Gram Price per 10 Grams 24-Karat Gold (99.9% purity) Rs16,767 Rs1,67,673 22-Karat Gold (91.6% purity) Rs15,436 Rs1,54,360 18-Karat Gold Rs12,639 Rs1,22,930 (approx) During the same period last year, gold prices were much lower than today. Last year, the central bank of India bought a lot of gold to keep the flow of the economy stable. This kept the gold rates stable and controlled. The geopolitical conflict, trade war, and tax and import duty since then have caused the gold prices to take a leap.

Gold Purity Price per Gram (Aug 2025) Price per 10 Grams (Aug 2025) 24-Karat Gold (99.9% purity) Rs10,150 Rs1,01,500 22-Karat Gold (91.6% purity) Rs9,300 Rs93,000 18-Karat Gold Rs7,615 Rs76,150 Comparing last year to your current figures shows an increase of roughly 65% year-over-year. How do the Gold prices increase? why Gold price spikes in India around festivals The biggest question every curious mind that tracks gold and silver prices has is, why do prices rise whenever there's a festival around the corner in the nation. Indians have a habit of stocking when they want. According to gold experts and jewellers, families start buying precious metals ahead of time as an asset. 7 out of 10 people plan to buy gold around festivals six months before festivals arrive. India’s Festive Gold Rush Starts Before the Celebrations