Which is the Widest Bridge in Asia? Key Features and Trivia Facts!

The title of the widest bridge in Asia now belongs to the Aunta-Simaria bridge in Bihar, India. This state-of-the-art structure, which stretches over the Ganga River, is a six-lane, extradosed cable-stayed bridge. Its construction is a major milestone in Bihar infrastructure development, providing a vital connection between Mokama in Patna and Simaria in Begusarai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bridge on August 22, signaling a new era of enhanced connectivity and economic growth for the region. The project, which was built at a cost of over ₹1,870 crore, is a modern engineering marvel that stands as a symbol of the nation's commitment to building world-class infrastructure. Read About- Top 10 Richest Countries in Asia by GDP (PPP) - Check List What are the Key Features of the New Aunta-Simaria Bridge in Bihar?

The new Aunta-Simaria bridge in Bihar is a testament to modern engineering. With a width of 34 meters and a length of 1.86 kilometers, it is officially the widest bridge in Asia. The bridge features a six-lane carriageway, which significantly increases traffic capacity. It is an extradosed cable-stayed design, a type of bridge that combines features of a concrete girder bridge and a cable-stayed bridge, ensuring both strength and durability. The bridge was built on NH-31 bridge, running parallel to the old and dilapidated Rajendra Setu replacement, providing a much-needed modern and efficient alternative for commuters. 5 Trivia Facts about the Widest Bridge in Asia You Should Know The new Aunta-Simaria bridge is a monumental feat of engineering. These five facts highlight its technical importance, from being Asia's widest bridge to its role in transforming Bihar's connectivity and economic landscape.

Fact No.1 Aunta-Simaria bridge is not only the widest bridge in Asia but also the widest extradosed cable-stayed bridge in India, built on National Highway 31. The bridge has a width of 34 meters and a length of 1.86 kilometers. Fact No.2 The bridge was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22, a major boost to the state's political profile and infrastructure development. Fact No.3 Its construction was a major challenge because the area is in a flood-prone zone. Engineers had to use advanced technology to ensure its durability. Fact No.4 The bridge will provide a much-needed Rajendra Setu replacement, cutting an additional travel distance of more than 100 kilometers for heavy vehicles. Fact No.5 Beyond its economic impact, the bridge also improves connectivity to Simaria Dham, a major religious site and the birthplace of a renowned poet.

How will the new Ganga bridge improve connectivity and trade in Bihar? The new Ganga bridge Bihar is expected to be a game-changer for North-South Bihar connectivity and trade. It provides a direct route between the northern and southern parts of the state, which previously required heavy vehicles to take a detour of over 100 kilometers. This will dramatically reduce the travel time Ganga bridge allows, lowering logistics costs and boosting trade. Industrial hubs like Barauni will see smoother transport of goods, while farmers will gain quicker access to markets. The bridge will also provide better connectivity to the pilgrimage site of Simaria Dham, strengthening cultural and social ties across the state. Must Read- New Words added in the Cambridge Dictionary - Check List! Conclusion The Aunta-Simaria bridge is a monumental feat of engineering. As Asia's widest bridge, it is a vital link for Bihar, dramatically improving North-South connectivity, reducing travel time, and boosting trade. It stands as a symbol of the nation's commitment to building world-class infrastructure and its promise of economic growth.