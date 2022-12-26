Word Scramble: Unscramble These 5 Country Names in 11 Seconds Each

Word Scramble Game: Did you love exploring the world atlas or world globe to learn the names of countries? Did you enjoy exploring the land and sea routes connecting India with other countries? Here, we have 5 Country names that are scrambled. You have to be good with the names of countries to be able to unscramble and arrange them to form a meaningful Country name within 11 seconds. Ready?

Word Scramble Game: Unscramble These 5 Country Names in 11 Seconds Each

Scramble Word #1

Scramble Word #2

Scramble Word #3

Scramble Word #4

Scramble Word #5

Word Scramble Game Answers

Scramble Word #1

TUNISIA

Interesting Fact: Tunisia, officially the Republic of Tunisia, is the northernmost country in Africa. The world’s 3rd largest amphitheater called ‘The Amphitheatre of El Jem’ is situated in Tunisia.

Scramble Word #2

SWEDEN

Interesting Fact: Sweden, formally the Kingdom of Sweden, is a Nordic country located in Northern Europe. Sweden has the world's most unique hotel made up entirely of ice and snow. One can also experience watching the Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis in the far north of Sweden.

Scramble Word #3

BRAZIL

Interesting Fact: Brazil, officially the Federative Republic of Brazil, is the largest country in South America. Brazil is also the 5th largest country in the world.

Scramble Word #4

INDIA

Interesting Fact: India, officially the Republic of India, is a country in South Asia. India is the 7th largest country by area. India has the world’s largest postal network, the world’s 2nd largest road network, and the world’s 3rd largest railway network.

Scramble Word #5

DENMARK

Interesting Fact: Denmark is a Nordic country in Northern Europe. Denmark is reportedly the happiest country in the world. As per the Environmental Performance Index (EPI), Denmark is the cleanest country in the world.

Tell us in comments: Did you guess the scrambled words in 11 seconds?

Check out more such puzzles!

Word Scramble: Can You Unscramble These Difficult Words in 11 Seconds Each?

Picture Puzzle: Only 1% Intelligent People Can Spot the Hidden Bee in 11 seconds

Picture Puzzle: Test Your Intelligence Level, 1% Genius Can Spot All 6 Hidden Words in 11 Seconds

Riddles: Can You Tell Who Is Rich in This Picture Puzzle in 11 Secs?