Word Scramble: Can You Unscramble These Difficult Words in 11 Seconds Each?

Word Scramble Game: Check out a challenging word game for kids and adults to enhance their vocabulary. In word scramble, the letters of a word are scrambled to confuse the reader. We have some of the most difficult words in English language for you to unscramble. You have 11 secs to solve each of them.

Scramble Word #1

Scramble Word #2

Scramble Word #3

Scramble Word #4

Scramble Word #5

Word Scramble Game Answers

Scramble Word #1

Abjure

Meaning: To formally reject or disavow a formerly held belief

Scramble Word #2

Nauseous

Meaning: Felling inclined to vomit, Feeling unpleasant or sick.

Scramble Word #3

Dilate

Meaning: Make or become wider, larger, or cause to expand

Scramble Word #4

Ingenious

Meaning: Clever, Inventive, Resourceful

Scramble Word #5

Accommodate

Meaning: To provide lodging or space for living; to consider the wishes or needs of others

Tell us in comments: Did you guess these scrambled words in 11 seconds?

