Word Scramble: Only Intelligent People Can Guess These 5-Letter Words in 11 Secs

Word Scramble Game: How good are you with words? Can you re-arrange the 5 letters in each scramble word puzzle below to form a meaningful word? Do you want to learn new words in English? Check out a challenging word game for kids and adults to enhance their vocabulary. In word scramble, the letters of a word are scrambled to confuse the reader. One has to rearrange the letters in the question to figure out the meaningful word. You have 11 secs to solve each of them.

Scramble Word #1

Scramble Word #2

Scramble Word #3

Scramble Word #4

Scramble Word #5

Word Scramble Game Answers

Scramble Word #1

Apple

Meaning: Apple is a fruit.

Scramble Word #2

Crowd

Meaning: A large number of people gathered together

Scramble Word #3

Issue

Meaning: An important topic or problem for debate or discussion

Scramble Word #4

Other

Meaning: Further; additional or a person or thing that is different or distinct from one already mentioned or known about.

Scramble Word #5

Start

Meaning: To begin or move at one point

Tell us in comments: Did you guess the scrambled words in 11 seconds?

