Picture Puzzle Riddles: What is wrong with this picture? Spot 11 mistakes in 11 seconds

What Is Wrong In This Picture Puzzle: Here are some of the most fun mind puzzles with answers for all age groups. There we see a couple in this picture. The clue to solving this picture is that there are 11 mistakes in the picture. So, we already what we are looking for? Mistakes and How many mistakes we are looking for? 11. Are you ready?

Wait, let us throw some challenge. You have only 11 seconds to find all 11 mistakes. Only people with quick observation skills and high IQ can find all 11 mistakes in 11 seconds.

Picture Puzzle Riddles: Spot 11 Mistakes in 11 Seconds in This Picture

So, how observing you are? Are you detail oriented?

This picture puzzle will help you check your IQ level, observation skills, eye for detail, spotting errors quickly, detective skills, and sharp brain power.

There are 11 mistakes in this picture puzzle. Can you spot them all in 11 seconds?

Do share this puzzle with your friends and family. Challenge them to find the mistakes in 11 seconds.

Did you find all 11 mistakes in 11 seconds?

Check the answers below, see how many mistakes you spotted correctly.

1. The calendar on the wall is showing the month of June with 31 days. We all know that June has 30 days, not 31 days.

2. Man sitting on the sofa is wearing a sandal in one feet and a shoe in another feet.

3. Carrots are growing above the ground.

4. Numbers on the clock is written anti-clockwise.

5. Sofa has one wheel missing on one corner.

6. Broomstick is kept in the refrigerator.

7. There is no cable or wire attached to the vacuum cleaner.

So, What is your score? Did you spot any of these mistakes correctly? Let us continue further.

8. We see it is night through the window while it is showing day outside the door.

That was so clearly visible. Did you spot that mistake right away? Let us see the remaining mistakes.

9. Cupboard below the sink has handle on the inside.

10. There is no handle for the tiny cupboard right below the calendar.

11. The bookshelf is under the sink.

Well Done! You have exceptional observation skills, eye for detail, ability to spot errors quickly, and sharp brain power. Your IQ level is high.

Tell us in comments: Did you spot 11 mistakes in this picture puzzle in 11 seconds?

