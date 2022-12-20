Who Is Rich Riddles: A Riddle is one of the most fun mind teasers in which the answer is hidden in the picture puzzle. One has to solve the question in the puzzle. Riddles can be word problems, math riddles, picture puzzles, etc. Mostly, the puzzles are twisted to confuse the reader and that is why riddles require you to be creative, think outside the box, and put on your detective skills. We bring you the best riddles with answers. All age group people can enjoy solving these riddles.

Only one person is rich in this picture puzzle. Only people with high intelligence levels and detective skills can find ‘Who is Rich?’ in this riddle in 11 seconds. Can you tell who is rich among these three passengers sitting on this airplane?

Riddles: Can You Tell Who Is Rich in This Picture Puzzle in 11 Secs?

As we can see, there are three passengers on a plane all traveling in business class who are traveling to Italy. As we can see, all three passengers look good enough to be rich. Let us look at them closely to find our clue. We will begin to analyze their clothing, accessories, and other important details that are tell-a-tell signs of an actual billionaire kind of rich person.

Candidate 1: The lady looks glamorous holding a wine glass. Oh, but is she wearing a coat that has a label written 100% polyester? That is very unlikely for a billionaire to wear such a coat.

Candidate 2: The man in a black business suit surely looks classy and put together. Oh no, what is wrong with his shoes? Well, nothing is exactly wrong, but don’t they look like cheap and worn-out pair of shoes for a billionaire? Right!

Candidate 3: Well, we analyse our last candidate now. Could this guy be the real billionaire? Maybe. This guy is wearing a colourful casual outfit. He seems in a jolly vacation mood. He is enjoying his coffee. No laptop, no stock charts, etc. Oh look, he has some fancy gold watch on another hand. The watch looks very expensive.

So, can we say that candidate 3 is the real billionaire who is rich in this picture puzzle? Or is it Candidate 2 who is all suited and working on some business charts? Maybe, Candidate 2 is traveling to work on some business deal. Confused?

Oh no! What is happening now? Our Candidate 1 lady who was holding a wine glass is suddenly found standing next to Candidate 3 with a glass of orange juice. She took a sip from the glass and collapsed. Candidate 3 is panicked and looking to help her. But meanwhile, something really interesting happens.

When Candidate 1 lady falls to the floor of the plane, her purse also hits the floor and opens. All the belongings from her purse get scattered on the floor. Oh no! there are several pictures of billionaires.

There! Did you see it? A few photos of Candidate 3 are also there that fell out of her bag. So, Candidate 1 is clearly not a billionaire, she is stalking billionaires. Candidate 2 is also not a billionaire among these three passengers as we can clearly see from the photos of Candidate 3 that he is the real billionaire in this picture puzzle.

You are a genius who has high intelligence levels, an eye for detail, and exceptional observation skills if you spotted the real billionaire yourself! You possess the ability to look at a situation from all angles. You must be great at finding patterns. You may also be good at brainstorming. You may also be analytical and not quick to jump to conclusions.

Tell us in comments: Did you spot who is rich in this picture puzzle in 11 secs?

