Word Scramble: Guess These 5-Letter Words in 11 Secs

Word Scramble Game: A challenging word game for kids and adults to enhance their vocabulary. If you want to learn new words and spellings, word scramble is a great game for you. In word scramble, one will get letters of a word scrambled. One has to rearrange the letters in the question to figure out the meaningful word. How good are you with words? Can you re-arrange the 5 letters in each scramble word puzzle below to form a meaningful word? You have 11 secs to solve each of them.
Word Scramble Game: Guess These 5-Letter Words in 11 Secs
Scramble Word #1
Scramble Word #2
Scramble Word #3
Scramble Word #4
Scramble Word #5
Word Scramble Game Answers
Scramble Word #1
The word is Cross
Meaning: to pass, move or extend across something.
Scramble Word #2
The word is Anger
Meaning: rage or intense emotional state of uncomfortable feelings when you feel something is wrong or someone has wronged you.
Scramble Word #3
The word is Model
Meaning: A three-dimensional representation of a thing or to use something as an example or prototype.
Scramble Word #4
The word is Adopt
Meaning: To choose, take up, follow, or use something.
Scramble Word #5
The word is Tower
Meaning: A tall, narrow building or standing structure.
Tell us in comments: Did you guess the scrambled words in 11 seconds?
