Word Scramble: Guess These 5-Letter Words in 11 Secs

How good are you with words? Can you re-arrange the 5 letters in each scramble word puzzle below to form a meaningful word? You have 11 secs to guess the words.
Word Scramble: Guess These 5-Letter Words in 11 Secs
Word Scramble: Guess These 5-Letter Words in 11 Secs

Word Scramble Game: A challenging word game for kids and adults to enhance their vocabulary. If you want to learn new words and spellings, word scramble is a great game for you. In word scramble, one will get letters of a word scrambled. One has to rearrange the letters in the question to figure out the meaningful word. How good are you with words? Can you re-arrange the 5 letters in each scramble word puzzle below to form a meaningful word? You have 11 secs to solve each of them.

Word Scramble Game: Guess These 5-Letter Words in 11 Secs

Scramble Word #1

Word Scramble Game

Scramble Word #2

Word Scramble Game

Scramble Word #3

Word Scramble Game

Scramble Word #4

Word Scramble Game

Scramble Word #5

Word Scramble Game

Word Scramble Game Answers

Scramble Word #1

The word is Cross

Meaning: to pass, move or extend across something.

Scramble Word #2

The word is Anger

Meaning: rage or intense emotional state of uncomfortable feelings when you feel something is wrong or someone has wronged you.

Scramble Word #3

The word is Model

Meaning: A three-dimensional representation of a thing or to use something as an example or prototype.

Scramble Word #4

The word is Adopt

Meaning: To choose, take up, follow, or use something.

Scramble Word #5

The word is Tower

Meaning: A tall, narrow building or standing structure.

Tell us in comments: Did you guess the scrambled words in 11 seconds?

Check out more such puzzles!

Riddles: Can You Tell Who Is Rich in This Picture Puzzle in 11 Secs?

Math Riddles with Answers: 5 Challenging Puzzles for Class 8 Algebraic Expressions

Math Riddles with Answers: 95% People Could Not Solve This Math Problem, Can You?
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next