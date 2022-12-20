Word Scramble: Guess These 5-Letter Words in 11 Secs

Word Scramble Game: A challenging word game for kids and adults to enhance their vocabulary. If you want to learn new words and spellings, word scramble is a great game for you. In word scramble, one will get letters of a word scrambled. One has to rearrange the letters in the question to figure out the meaningful word. How good are you with words? Can you re-arrange the 5 letters in each scramble word puzzle below to form a meaningful word? You have 11 secs to solve each of them.

Word Scramble Game: Guess These 5-Letter Words in 11 Secs

Scramble Word #1

Scramble Word #2

Scramble Word #3

Scramble Word #4

Scramble Word #5

Word Scramble Game Answers

Scramble Word #1

The word is Cross

Meaning: to pass, move or extend across something.

Scramble Word #2

The word is Anger

Meaning: rage or intense emotional state of uncomfortable feelings when you feel something is wrong or someone has wronged you.

Scramble Word #3

The word is Model

Meaning: A three-dimensional representation of a thing or to use something as an example or prototype.

Scramble Word #4

The word is Adopt

Meaning: To choose, take up, follow, or use something.

Scramble Word #5

The word is Tower

Meaning: A tall, narrow building or standing structure.

Tell us in comments: Did you guess the scrambled words in 11 seconds?

