Wordle 460 Is For The Religious Folks! Check Out The Hints For Wordle, September 22, 2022

Hey Wordle lovers,

Here comes another bright day with another bright Wordle challenge. Wordle as a game never fails to add excitement to your life every single morning. People all over the globe wait for the day to start in the hope for The New York Times to present a brand new Wordle challenge they can easily solve. Some days, the Wordle challenge is a cakewalk, while on other days, the word is so difficult that even the smartest of minds fail to solve it.







What about today? Is Wordle being kind to you or will you be asked to delve into your English vocabulary memory a bit more? Go through the hints and decide on your own.







Hey, do you follow a new route before checking the map? No, right? Then how can you check the rules without going through the rules? For the beginners out there who aren’t able to understand the complexity of the game, here’s Jagran Josh presenting you the rules for Wordle in a simplified manner. In case you already know the rules and have played Wordle several times before, you can skip the rules, but if you are new to the game, here is everything concise you need to know.

The Rules

The ones who play Wordle regularly know how straightforward the rules are. Wordle is one of those games that has extremely simple rules to follow but is still tricky to crack because of its novelty factor.

Coming back to the point, the rules for the game are pretty straightforward. Every day, the game comes with a fixed 5-letter English word that you are supposed to crack. You get to see a grid and you need to enter any five-letter English word that comes to your mind.

The moment you enter the first word, Wordle will tell you whether the word chosen by the puzzle has the same letters as that you have entered. How?

If in case the word you have entered has a few letters in common with the Wordle word of the day, those letters will be painted in yellow the moment you press the “Enter” key after typing the word.

If in case the word you have entered not only has the common letters but has them just at the right place in accordance with the word chosen by the game, those letters at the correct places will automatically turn green.

After just the first or the second trial, you may find a few letters that are common to the ones in the word chosen by Wordle. This way, you figure out the word chosen by the game by attempting more chances.

Now that you have finished reading the rules, are you ready for the hints? We are sure you are!

Wordle 460 For September 22, 2022- THE HINTS

HINT 1:

The word either starts with “H” or “S”.

HINT 2:

The word has two vowels in it.

HINT 3:

The word has either an M or an N in it.

HINT 4:

Both the second and third letters of the word are vowels.

HINT 5:

The word is a noun.









Couldn’t guess the word? Here comes the Super Clue.

Wordle 460 For September 22, 2022- THE SUPER CLUE

The Super Clue for Wordle 460 For September 22, 2022, is

“The word rhymes with the word, faint.”







Ah, by now you must have guessed the word.

Do you want to be 100% sure before trying your last chance? Well, we have revealed the answer in the end.







Wordle 460 For September 22, 2022- THE ANSWER

WARNING: Do not scroll down if you do not wish to check the answer for Wordle 460, September 22, 2022.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

The answer for Wordle 460 For September 22, 2022, is SAINT.