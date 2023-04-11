World Parkinson’s Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance & More

World Parkinson’s Day 2023: World Parkinson's Day is observed annually on April 11 to bring attention to this degenerative condition of the neurological system. Over 10 million people worldwide suffer from Parkinson's disease, according to the latest data from the Parkinson's Foundation. Therefore, the purpose of the day is to educate the public about the challenges that the condition presents and how understanding these challenges may help foster a healthy atmosphere.

What is Parkinson’s Disease?

Parkinson's disease is a chronic condition that affects both the neurological system and the bodily components that are under the control of the nervous system. It is a neurodegenerative disorder that develops when brain neurons degenerate or die. Dopamine deficiency in the brain causes additional involuntary movements, including shaking, stiffness, and problems with balance and coordination.

World Parkison Day 2023: History

On April 11th, 1997, the World Health Organization and the European Parkinson's Disease Association (EPDA) created World Parkinson's Day. It marks the birth of Dr James Parkinson. He was the first doctor to identify Parkinson's as a legitimate medical disorder. In 1817, he released an essay titled "An Essay on the Shaking Palsy." Later, the red tulip was chosen as the condition's official emblem at the 9th World Parkinson's Disease Day Conference in 2005.

World Parkinson’s Day 2023: Significance

This day aims to raise awareness among individuals and encourage community service on our part. An intensive study is also promoted in order to advance our understanding of the condition's treatment. Other objectives of the occasion include:

The day contributes to the awareness-raising effort for Parkinson's disease. For the treatment of Parkinson's disease, it is crucial.

Helping Parkinson's patients is a really noble goal of this day.

It works to find a cure and raise money for the less fortunate.

The community comes together on this day to battle Parkinson's disease, standing next to the survivors.

World Parkinson’s Day 2023: Facts

Parkinson's disease is more likely to affect men than women. The disease is most common in developed nations and is particularly prevalent among Caucasian and Hispanic ethnic groups.

The average age of onset for the disease is 60 years old, and it is commonly encountered in older persons. However, it can also happen to younger persons between the ages of 30 and 40.

There is currently no known cure for Parkinson's disease, however, there are a variety of therapies available.

Due to the complexity of the condition, each person's symptom development is frequently a little different.

Early symptoms of Parkinson's disease include altered handwriting and loss of smell.

Your life expectancy is greatly influenced by the type of Parkinson's you have, while Parkinson's disease is not deadly.

Parkinson's disease can be managed with exercise, according to research.

The goal of World Parkinson's Day is to raise the spirits of survivors by celebrating times of joy and light. On this day, a wide range of events is organised by numerous health organisations and support groups. These occasions may include workshops on Art for Parkinson's, webinars, informational displays, and fundraisers for Parkinson's disease research.

