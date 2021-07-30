World Trade Organization (WTO): What is it and how does it work?

Established on 1 January 1995 in Geneva, Switzerland, World Trade Organization (WTO) is the only international organization that deals with the rules of trade between different nations. It helps its member states to raise living standards, create jobs and improve people’s lives via trade.

Born out of five decades of negotiations to lessen obstacles to trade, the organization's overriding purpose is to help trade flow as freely as possible. Conversely, in certain cases, the WTO maintains trade barriers to protect consumers or the environment.

The organization also harmoniously settle disputes through a neutral procedure based on an agreed legal foundation.

How does the organization work?

World Trade Organization (WTO) is run by its member governments and all the major decisions are made by the membership as a whole-- either by ministers (who meet at least once every two years) or by their ambassadors or delegates (who meet regularly in Geneva).

The Secretariat employing more than 600 staff members, and experts assist WTO members daily to ensure that negotiations progress smoothly and that the rules of international trade are correctly applied and enforced.

Trade negotiations

The WTO agreements cover goods, services, intellectual property, and the principles of liberalizations and permitted exceptions. The agreements further include member countries' commitments to lower customs tariffs and other trade barriers for the benefit of all.

It is worth mentioning that these agreements are not static and are renegotiated from time to time.

Implementation and monitoring

As per the WTO agreements, the member states are required to notify their trade policies to the WTO. Various WTO councils and committees ensure that these requirements are being followed and WTO agreements are being properly implemented. Additionally, each member nation undergoes periodic scrutiny of its trade policies and practices.

Dispute settlement

The organization resolves trade disputes between nations under the Dispute Settlement Understanding. If a country is of the view that its rights under the agreements are being infringed, it can bring the dispute to WTO. Specially appointed independent experts pronounce judgements based on the interpretations of the agreements and individual countries’ commitments.

Building trade capacity

The agreements contain special provisions for developing countries such as longer time periods implement agreements and commitments, measures to increase their trading opportunities, and support to help them build their trade capacity, handle disputes and implement technical standards.

The organization further maintains a regular dialogue with NGOs, Parliamentarians, media, and the general public to enhance cooperation and increase awareness of WTO activities.

Fundamental Principles

Fundamental principles as mentioned in the WTO agreements are mentioned below:

1- Non-discrimination between trading partners and between their own and foreign products, services or nationals.

2- Encouraging trade by lowering trade barriers which may include customs duties (or tariffs), import bans or quotas.

3- Predictability and transparency to encourage investment, job opportunities, and benefits of competition for consumers.

4- Fair competition by discouraging unfair trade means such as export subsidies and dumping products at below normal value to gain market share.

5- Supporting less-developed nations as over three-quarters of WTO members are developing economies or in transition to market economies.

6- Sustainable approach towards both national and foreign businesses. However, the environmental factors must not be used as an excuse for discriminatory trade barriers.

7- Inclusive trading system to allow more women and small businesses to participate in trade and to reap the economic benefits of global trading.

8- Enhancing cooperation and building partnerships through regular dialogue with civil society, labour unions, universities, and the business community.

Members and Observers

WTO has had 164 members since 29 July 2016. The below-mentioned table below comprises Member Nations of the World Trade Organization along with their date of joining.

S.No. Member Nation Date of Joining 1. Afghanistan 29 July 2016 2. Albania 8 September 2000 3. Angola 23 November 1996 4. Antigua and Barbuda 1 January 1995 5. Argentina 1 January 1995 6. Armenia 5 February 2003 7. Australia 1 January 1995 8. Austria 1 January 1995 9. Bahrain 1 January 1995 10. Bangladesh 1 January 1995 11. Barbados 1 January 1995 12. Belgium 1 January 1995 13. Belize 1 January 1995 14. Benin 22 February 1996 15. Bolivia 12 September 1995 16. Botswana 31 May 1995 17. Brazil 1 January 1995 18. Brunei Darussalaam 1 January 1995 19. Bulgaria 1 December 1996 20. Burkina Faso 3 June 1995 21. Burundi 23 July 1995 22. Cabo Verde 23 July 2008 23. Cambodia 13 October 2004 24. Cameroon 13 December 1995 25. Canada 1 January 1995 26. The central African Republic 31 May 1995 27. Chad 19 October 1996 28. Chile 1 January 1995 29. China 11 December 2001 30. Colombia 30 April 1995 31. Congo 27 March 1997 32. Costa Rica 1 January 1995 33. Costa Rica 1 January 1995 34. Côte d’Ivoire 30 November 2000 35. Croatia 20 April 1995 36. Cyprus 30 July 1995 37. Czech Republic 1 January 1995 38. The Democratic Republic of the Congo 1 January 1997 39. Denmark 1 January 1995 40. Djibouti 31 May 1995 41. Dominica 1 January 1995 42. Dominican Republic 9 March 1995 43. Ecuador 21 January 1996 44. Egypt 30 June 1995 45. El Salvador 7 May 1995 46. Estonia 13 November 1999 47. Eswatini 1 January 1995 48. European Union 1 January 1995 49. Fiji 14 January 1996 50. Finland 1 January 1995 51. France 1 January 1995 52. Gabon 1 January 1995 53. The Gambia 23 October 1996 54. Georgia 14 June 2000 55. Germany 1 January 1995 56. Ghana 1 January 1995 57. Greece 1 January 1995 58. Grenada 22 February 1996 59. Guatemala 21 July 1995 60. Guinea 25 October 1995 61. Guinea-Bissau 31 May 1995 62. Guyana 1 January 1995 63. Haiti 30 January 1996 64. Honduras 1 January 1995 65. Hong Kong 1 January 1995 66. Hungary 1 January 1995 67. Iceland 1 January 1995 68. India 1 January 1995 69. Indonesia 1 January 1995 70. Ireland 1 January 1995 71. Israel 21 April 1995 72. Italy 1 January 1995 73. Jamaica 9 March 1995 74. Japan 1 January 1995 75. Jordan 11 April 2000 76. Kazakhstan 30 November 2015 77. Kenya 1 January 1995 78. Korea 1 January 1995 79. Kuwait 1 January 1995 80. Kyrgyz Republic 20 December 1998 81. Lao People's Democratic Republic 2 February 2013 82. Latvia 10 February 1999 83. Lesotho 31 May 1995 84. Liberia 14 July 2016 85. Liechtenstein 1 September 1995 86. Lithuania 31 May 2001 87. Luxembourg 1 January 1995 88. Macao 1 January 1995 89. Madagascar 17 November 1995 90. Malawi 31 May 1995 91. Malaysia 1 January 1995 92. Maldives 31 May 1995 93. Mali 31 May 1995 94. Malta 1 January 1995 95. Mauritania 31 May 1995 96. Mauritius 1 January 1995 97. Mexico 1 January 1995 98. Moldova 26 July 2001 99. Mongolia 29 January 1997 100. Montenegro 29 April 2012 101. Morocco 1 January 1995 102. Mozambique 26 August 1995 103. Myanmar 1 January 1995 104. Namibia 1 January 1995 105. Nepal 23 April 2004 106. Netherlands 1 January 1995 107. New Zealand 1 January 1995 108. Nicaragua 3 September 1995 109. Niger 13 December 1996 110. Nigeria 1 January 1995 111. North Macedonia 4 April 2003 112. Norway 1 January 1995 113. Oman 9 November 2000 114. Pakistan 1 January 1995 115. Panama 6 September 1997 116. Papua New Guinea 9 June 1996 117. Paraguay 1 January 1995 118. Peru 1 January 1995 119. Philippines 1 January 1995 120. Poland 1 July 1995 121. Portugal 1 January 1995 122. Qatar 13 January 1996 123. Romania 1 January 1995 124. Russian Federation 22 August 2012 125. Rwanda 22 May 1996 126. Saint Kitts and Nevis 21 February 1996 127. Saint Lucia 1 January 1995 128. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1 January 1995 129. Samoa 10 May 2012 130. Suadi Arabia 11 December 2005 131. Senegal 1 January 1995 132. Seychelles 26 April 2015 133. Sierra Leone 23 July 1995 134. Singapore 1 January 1995 135. Slovak Republic 1 January 1995 136. Slovenia 30 July 1995 137. Solomon Islands 26 July 1996 138. South Africa 1 January 1995 139. Spain 1 January 1995 140. Sri Lanka 1 January 1995 141. Suriname 1 January 1995 142. Sweden 1 January 1995 143. Switzerland 1 January 1995 144. Chinese Taipei 1 January 2002 145. Tajikistan 2 March 2013 146. Tanzania 1 January 1995 147. Thailand 1 January 1995 148. Togo 31 May 1995 149. Tonga 27 July 2007 150. Trinidad and Tobago 1 March 1995 151. Tunisia 29 March 1995 152. Turkey 26 March 1995 153. Uganda 1 January 1995 154. Ukraine 16 May 2008 155. United Arab Emirates 10 April 1996 156. United Kingdom 1 January 1995 157. United States 1 January 1995 158. Uruguay 1 January 1995 159. Vanuatu 24 August 2012 160. Venezuela 1 January 1995 161. Vietnam 11 January 2007 162. Yemen 26 June 2014 163. Zambia 1 January 1995 164. Zimbabwe 5 March 1995

Observer Nations

WTO has 25 Observer Nations. These are as follows:

1. Algeria

2. Andorra

3. Azerbaijan

4. The Bahamas

5. Belarus

6. Bhutan

7. Bonia and Herzegovinana

8. Comoros

9. Curaçao

10. Equitorial Guinea

11. Ethiopia

12. Holy See

13. Iran

14. Iraq

15. Lebanese Republic

16. Libya

17. Sao Tomé and Principe

18. Serbia

19. Somalia

20. South Sudan

21. Sudan

22. The Syrian Arab Republic

23. Timor-Leste

24. Turkmenistan

25. Uzbekistan

Director-General and Deputy Directors-General of WTO

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the seventh Director-General of the WTO. She is also the first woman and the first African to serve on the post. She took office on 1 March 2021 and her term of office will expire on 31 August 2025.

On 4 May 2021, she appointed Angela Ellard of the United States, Anabel González of Costa Rica, Ambassador Jean-Marie Paugam of France and Ambassador Xiangchen Zhang of China as her four Deputy Directors-General.

