World Trade Organization (WTO): What is it and how does it work?
Established on 1 January 1995 in Geneva, Switzerland, World Trade Organization (WTO) is the only international organization that deals with the rules of trade between different nations. It helps its member states to raise living standards, create jobs and improve people’s lives via trade.
Born out of five decades of negotiations to lessen obstacles to trade, the organization's overriding purpose is to help trade flow as freely as possible. Conversely, in certain cases, the WTO maintains trade barriers to protect consumers or the environment.
The organization also harmoniously settle disputes through a neutral procedure based on an agreed legal foundation.
How does the organization work?
World Trade Organization (WTO) is run by its member governments and all the major decisions are made by the membership as a whole-- either by ministers (who meet at least once every two years) or by their ambassadors or delegates (who meet regularly in Geneva).
The Secretariat employing more than 600 staff members, and experts assist WTO members daily to ensure that negotiations progress smoothly and that the rules of international trade are correctly applied and enforced.
Trade negotiations
The WTO agreements cover goods, services, intellectual property, and the principles of liberalizations and permitted exceptions. The agreements further include member countries' commitments to lower customs tariffs and other trade barriers for the benefit of all.
It is worth mentioning that these agreements are not static and are renegotiated from time to time.
Implementation and monitoring
As per the WTO agreements, the member states are required to notify their trade policies to the WTO. Various WTO councils and committees ensure that these requirements are being followed and WTO agreements are being properly implemented. Additionally, each member nation undergoes periodic scrutiny of its trade policies and practices.
Dispute settlement
The organization resolves trade disputes between nations under the Dispute Settlement Understanding. If a country is of the view that its rights under the agreements are being infringed, it can bring the dispute to WTO. Specially appointed independent experts pronounce judgements based on the interpretations of the agreements and individual countries’ commitments.
Building trade capacity
The agreements contain special provisions for developing countries such as longer time periods implement agreements and commitments, measures to increase their trading opportunities, and support to help them build their trade capacity, handle disputes and implement technical standards.
The organization further maintains a regular dialogue with NGOs, Parliamentarians, media, and the general public to enhance cooperation and increase awareness of WTO activities.
Fundamental Principles
Fundamental principles as mentioned in the WTO agreements are mentioned below:
1- Non-discrimination between trading partners and between their own and foreign products, services or nationals.
2- Encouraging trade by lowering trade barriers which may include customs duties (or tariffs), import bans or quotas.
3- Predictability and transparency to encourage investment, job opportunities, and benefits of competition for consumers.
4- Fair competition by discouraging unfair trade means such as export subsidies and dumping products at below normal value to gain market share.
5- Supporting less-developed nations as over three-quarters of WTO members are developing economies or in transition to market economies.
6- Sustainable approach towards both national and foreign businesses. However, the environmental factors must not be used as an excuse for discriminatory trade barriers.
7- Inclusive trading system to allow more women and small businesses to participate in trade and to reap the economic benefits of global trading.
8- Enhancing cooperation and building partnerships through regular dialogue with civil society, labour unions, universities, and the business community.
Members and Observers
WTO has had 164 members since 29 July 2016. The below-mentioned table below comprises Member Nations of the World Trade Organization along with their date of joining.
|S.No.
|Member Nation
|Date of Joining
|1.
|Afghanistan
|29 July 2016
|2.
|Albania
|8 September 2000
|3.
|Angola
|23 November 1996
|4.
|Antigua and Barbuda
|1 January 1995
|5.
|Argentina
|1 January 1995
|6.
|Armenia
|5 February 2003
|7.
|Australia
|1 January 1995
|8.
|Austria
|1 January 1995
|9.
|Bahrain
|1 January 1995
|10.
|Bangladesh
|1 January 1995
|11.
|Barbados
|1 January 1995
|12.
|Belgium
|1 January 1995
|13.
|Belize
|1 January 1995
|14.
|Benin
|22 February 1996
|15.
|Bolivia
|12 September 1995
|16.
|Botswana
|31 May 1995
|17.
|Brazil
|1 January 1995
|18.
|Brunei Darussalaam
|1 January 1995
|19.
|Bulgaria
|1 December 1996
|20.
|Burkina Faso
|3 June 1995
|21.
|Burundi
|23 July 1995
|22.
|Cabo Verde
|23 July 2008
|23.
|Cambodia
|13 October 2004
|24.
|Cameroon
|13 December 1995
|25.
|Canada
|1 January 1995
|26.
|The central African Republic
|31 May 1995
|27.
|Chad
|19 October 1996
|28.
|Chile
|1 January 1995
|29.
|China
|11 December 2001
|30.
|Colombia
|30 April 1995
|31.
|Congo
|27 March 1997
|32.
|Costa Rica
|1 January 1995
|34.
|Côte d’Ivoire
|30 November 2000
|35.
|Croatia
|20 April 1995
|36.
|Cyprus
|30 July 1995
|37.
|Czech Republic
|1 January 1995
|38.
|The Democratic Republic of the Congo
|1 January 1997
|39.
|Denmark
|1 January 1995
|40.
|Djibouti
|31 May 1995
|41.
|Dominica
|1 January 1995
|42.
|Dominican Republic
|9 March 1995
|43.
|Ecuador
|21 January 1996
|44.
|Egypt
|30 June 1995
|45.
|El Salvador
|7 May 1995
|46.
|Estonia
|13 November 1999
|47.
|Eswatini
|1 January 1995
|48.
|European Union
|1 January 1995
|49.
|Fiji
|14 January 1996
|50.
|Finland
|1 January 1995
|51.
|France
|1 January 1995
|52.
|Gabon
|1 January 1995
|53.
|The Gambia
|23 October 1996
|54.
|Georgia
|14 June 2000
|55.
|Germany
|1 January 1995
|56.
|Ghana
|1 January 1995
|57.
|Greece
|1 January 1995
|58.
|Grenada
|22 February 1996
|59.
|Guatemala
|21 July 1995
|60.
|Guinea
|25 October 1995
|61.
|Guinea-Bissau
|31 May 1995
|62.
|Guyana
|1 January 1995
|63.
|Haiti
|30 January 1996
|64.
|Honduras
|1 January 1995
|65.
|Hong Kong
|1 January 1995
|66.
|Hungary
|1 January 1995
|67.
|Iceland
|1 January 1995
|68.
|India
|1 January 1995
|69.
|Indonesia
|1 January 1995
|70.
|Ireland
|1 January 1995
|71.
|Israel
|21 April 1995
|72.
|Italy
|1 January 1995
|73.
|Jamaica
|9 March 1995
|74.
|Japan
|1 January 1995
|75.
|Jordan
|11 April 2000
|76.
|Kazakhstan
|30 November 2015
|77.
|Kenya
|1 January 1995
|78.
|Korea
|1 January 1995
|79.
|Kuwait
|1 January 1995
|80.
|Kyrgyz Republic
|20 December 1998
|81.
|Lao People's Democratic Republic
|2 February 2013
|82.
|Latvia
|10 February 1999
|83.
|Lesotho
|31 May 1995
|84.
|Liberia
|14 July 2016
|85.
|Liechtenstein
|1 September 1995
|86.
|Lithuania
|31 May 2001
|87.
|Luxembourg
|1 January 1995
|88.
|Macao
|1 January 1995
|89.
|Madagascar
|17 November 1995
|90.
|Malawi
|31 May 1995
|91.
|Malaysia
|1 January 1995
|92.
|Maldives
|31 May 1995
|93.
|Mali
|31 May 1995
|94.
|Malta
|1 January 1995
|95.
|Mauritania
|31 May 1995
|96.
|Mauritius
|1 January 1995
|97.
|Mexico
|1 January 1995
|98.
|Moldova
|26 July 2001
|99.
|Mongolia
|29 January 1997
|100.
|Montenegro
|29 April 2012
|101.
|Morocco
|1 January 1995
|102.
|Mozambique
|26 August 1995
|103.
|Myanmar
|1 January 1995
|104.
|Namibia
|1 January 1995
|105.
|Nepal
|23 April 2004
|106.
|Netherlands
|1 January 1995
|107.
|New Zealand
|1 January 1995
|108.
|Nicaragua
|3 September 1995
|109.
|Niger
|13 December 1996
|110.
|Nigeria
|1 January 1995
|111.
|North Macedonia
|4 April 2003
|112.
|Norway
|1 January 1995
|113.
|Oman
|9 November 2000
|114.
|Pakistan
|1 January 1995
|115.
|Panama
|6 September 1997
|116.
|Papua New Guinea
|9 June 1996
|117.
|Paraguay
|1 January 1995
|118.
|Peru
|1 January 1995
|119.
|Philippines
|1 January 1995
|120.
|Poland
|1 July 1995
|121.
|Portugal
|1 January 1995
|122.
|Qatar
|13 January 1996
|123.
|Romania
|1 January 1995
|124.
|Russian Federation
|22 August 2012
|125.
|Rwanda
|22 May 1996
|126.
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|21 February 1996
|127.
|Saint Lucia
|1 January 1995
|128.
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|1 January 1995
|129.
|Samoa
|10 May 2012
|130.
|Suadi Arabia
|11 December 2005
|131.
|Senegal
|1 January 1995
|132.
|Seychelles
|26 April 2015
|133.
|Sierra Leone
|23 July 1995
|134.
|Singapore
|1 January 1995
|135.
|Slovak Republic
|1 January 1995
|136.
|Slovenia
|30 July 1995
|137.
|Solomon Islands
|26 July 1996
|138.
|South Africa
|1 January 1995
|139.
|Spain
|1 January 1995
|140.
|Sri Lanka
|1 January 1995
|141.
|Suriname
|1 January 1995
|142.
|Sweden
|1 January 1995
|143.
|Switzerland
|1 January 1995
|144.
|Chinese Taipei
|1 January 2002
|145.
|Tajikistan
|2 March 2013
|146.
|Tanzania
|1 January 1995
|147.
|Thailand
|1 January 1995
|148.
|Togo
|31 May 1995
|149.
|Tonga
|27 July 2007
|150.
|Trinidad and Tobago
|1 March 1995
|151.
|Tunisia
|29 March 1995
|152.
|Turkey
|26 March 1995
|153.
|Uganda
|1 January 1995
|154.
|Ukraine
|16 May 2008
|155.
|United Arab Emirates
|10 April 1996
|156.
|United Kingdom
|1 January 1995
|157.
|United States
|1 January 1995
|158.
|Uruguay
|1 January 1995
|159.
|Vanuatu
|24 August 2012
|160.
|Venezuela
|1 January 1995
|161.
|Vietnam
|11 January 2007
|162.
|Yemen
|26 June 2014
|163.
|Zambia
|1 January 1995
|164.
|Zimbabwe
|5 March 1995
Observer Nations
WTO has 25 Observer Nations. These are as follows:
1. Algeria
2. Andorra
3. Azerbaijan
4. The Bahamas
5. Belarus
6. Bhutan
7. Bonia and Herzegovinana
8. Comoros
9. Curaçao
10. Equitorial Guinea
11. Ethiopia
12. Holy See
13. Iran
14. Iraq
15. Lebanese Republic
16. Libya
17. Sao Tomé and Principe
18. Serbia
19. Somalia
20. South Sudan
21. Sudan
22. The Syrian Arab Republic
23. Timor-Leste
24. Turkmenistan
25. Uzbekistan
Director-General and Deputy Directors-General of WTO
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the seventh Director-General of the WTO. She is also the first woman and the first African to serve on the post. She took office on 1 March 2021 and her term of office will expire on 31 August 2025.
On 4 May 2021, she appointed Angela Ellard of the United States, Anabel González of Costa Rica, Ambassador Jean-Marie Paugam of France and Ambassador Xiangchen Zhang of China as her four Deputy Directors-General.