World’s Largest Curd Manufacturing Plant in Bengal: Location, Investment, and Key Details

West Bengal is famous for its Mishti Doi now it will be enjoyed across the country. Amul Bengal Dairy is establishing the world's largest curd manufacturing plant at Howrah, West Bengal. It aims to strengthen the cooperative movement and boost the farmers' incomes.

The initiative will support India's vision of white revolution 2.0. The manufacturing park will be established in the Howrah Food Park with an investment of approximately Rs 700 crore.

Objective

The Initiatives aim to modernise West Bengal’s and the country's dairy sector. It will expand milk processing, value addition and strengthen the cold-chain supply infrastructure and other marketing facilities.

Features of the World Largest Manufacturing Curd Plant

The project reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘’Sahkar Se Samriddhi’’. West Bengal government commitment to prosperous and self reliant West Bengal. Here are the key features of the plant