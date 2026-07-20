World’s Largest Curd Manufacturing Plant in Bengal: Location, Investment, and Key Details
World’s largest curd manufacturing plant is set to be established in West Bengal by the Amul Bengal Dairy Project in Kolkata under the ‘’White Revolution 2.0’’. Read more about the world's largest curd manufactruing plant.
West Bengal is famous for its Mishti Doi now it will be enjoyed across the country. Amul Bengal Dairy is establishing the world's largest curd manufacturing plant at Howrah, West Bengal. It aims to strengthen the cooperative movement and boost the farmers' incomes.
The initiative will support India's vision of white revolution 2.0. The manufacturing park will be established in the Howrah Food Park with an investment of approximately Rs 700 crore.
Objective
The Initiatives aim to modernise West Bengal’s and the country's dairy sector. It will expand milk processing, value addition and strengthen the cold-chain supply infrastructure and other marketing facilities.
Features of the World Largest Manufacturing Curd Plant
The project reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘’Sahkar Se Samriddhi’’. West Bengal government commitment to prosperous and self reliant West Bengal. Here are the key features of the plant
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The plant is established in Howrah Food Park in Sankrai, Howrah with an investment of 700 crore.
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The Amul Bengal Dairy establishes the project.
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The plant will have capacity to process 30 lakh liters of milk per day.
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It will produce nearly 10 lakh kilograms of curd and cultured dairy products every day.
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It will benefit around 1.20 lakh milk producing livestock rearers in the state.
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The projects will initiate the almost 100 manufacturing investors in West Bengal to secure the fair market share in the world.
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The Amul Bengal Dairy will also produce
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10 lakh liters of packaged milk,
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2 lakh litres of UHT milk,
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1 lakh litres of ice cream,
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20 metric tonnes of paneer,
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10 metric tonnes of ghee and sweets.
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And 2.5 lakh packs of flavoured milk every day
West Bengal has the huge potential for agriculture and dairy industry due to its fertile land and abundant water resources. The initiative aims to ensure every livestock rearing household owns at least two improved breeds of milk animals which are capable of producing 25% more milk.
Hence the project will strengthen dairy cooperatives and generate rural employment, it will also provide a transparent and stable market to milk producers. Eventually it will enhance the farmers incomes and contribute to the state economy.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com