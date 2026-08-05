AICTE Revises Distance Limit for Working Professionals in B.E/B.Tech & Diploma Courses
AICTE: AICTE has extended the maximum allowable distance between a candidate's residence/workplace and institution to 75 km for working professionals pursuing B.E./B.Tech and Diploma courses. Applicants require at least one year of regular work experience in a registered establishment and must fulfill standard lateral entry academic requirements to qualify.
AICTE: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has formally modified the rules and regulations regarding the eligibility criteria for working individuals seeking admission in B.E/B.Tech and Diploma courses at approved technical institutions in India. The revised rules have been published through an official circular signed by Prof. Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary. As per the revised guidelines, the maximum distance between the place of residence/office of the candidate and the concerned institute has now been increased to 75 km.
This amendment in regulations is aimed at providing greater opportunities of technical education to those employees who were subjected to certain restrictions in terms of geography. In order to fulfil these relaxed criteria of continuing education programmes, the candidate should have at least one year of experience as a full-time employee at any registered industrial establishment, organization or MSME. Along with that, they should also be able to fulfil the academic eligibility criteria, which is the same as that of lateral entry in the second year of the concerned engineering programme.
Key Takeaways from the Revised Guidelines
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Revised Distance Limit
|
Within 75 km from either the candidate's place of residence or workplace to the institution.
|
Eligible Programs
|
B.E. / B.Tech and Engineering Diploma courses for working professionals.
|
Experience Requirement
|
Minimum of 1 year full-time/regular work experience in a registered organization/industry/MSME.
|
Academic Entry
|
Equivalent to Lateral Entry criteria into the second year of the respective degree/diploma program.
Eligibility & Admission Process
Students will be eligible to join under this special provision in case they satisfy the following eligibility criteria:
-
Eligibility Criteria: Student has passed the 3-years or 2 years lateral entry diploma exams (for entry into B.E./B.Tech) or 10th/12th qualification (for Diploma entry) as per AICTE approval process handbook.
-
Work Experience: Minimum 1 year work experience in a company/ government department/ MSME in regular employment.
-
Distance: Valid documents confirming place of employment or residence within 75 km distance from the college.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.