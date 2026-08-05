AICTE Revises Distance Limit for Working Professionals in B.E/B.Tech & Diploma Courses

AICTE: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has formally modified the rules and regulations regarding the eligibility criteria for working individuals seeking admission in B.E/B.Tech and Diploma courses at approved technical institutions in India. The revised rules have been published through an official circular signed by Prof. Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary. As per the revised guidelines, the maximum distance between the place of residence/office of the candidate and the concerned institute has now been increased to 75 km.

This amendment in regulations is aimed at providing greater opportunities of technical education to those employees who were subjected to certain restrictions in terms of geography. In order to fulfil these relaxed criteria of continuing education programmes, the candidate should have at least one year of experience as a full-time employee at any registered industrial establishment, organization or MSME. Along with that, they should also be able to fulfil the academic eligibility criteria, which is the same as that of lateral entry in the second year of the concerned engineering programme.