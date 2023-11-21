AILET 2024 Admit Card Date Postponed, Hall Ticket To Be Available On November 24

  1. Home
AILET exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 10, 3023. The admit card scheduled to be released on November 21 has now been postponed to November 24, 2023. Students can check the admit card details here. 

AILET 2024 Admit Card: The National Law University, Delhi has postponed the release of the AILET 2024 admit card. According to the revised schedule, the AILET 2024 admit card will be available on November 24, 2023. The admit card was to be released on November 21, 2023, which has now been postponed. Students who have applied for the exams can download the hall ticket through the link given on the official website.

The AILET 2024 exams are scheduled to be held on December 10, 2023. To download the hall ticket for the entrance exam candidates are required to visit the official website and log in using their registered mobile number and password. 

Candidates can download the AILET 2024 admit card through the link provided on the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The latest updates regarding the announcement of the AILET admit card will be made available on the official website. 

Steps to Download AILET 2024 Admit Card 

The AILET 2024 admit card will be available on the official website. For downloading the admit card candidates are required to follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website for AILET 2024

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the website

Step 3: Login using the mobile number and password

Step 4: Download the AILET admit card for exams

Details Given on AILET 2024 Admit Card

The following details will be mentioned on the AILET 2024 admit card

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Candidate photograph and signature image
  • Exam centre name and address
  • Reporting time to exam centre
  • Instructions for candidates

AILET 2024 is conducted for admission to the LLB, LLM, and PhD programme offered at NLU Delhi and other law institutes accepting the AILET 2024 score. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours. 

