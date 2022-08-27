AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Date: Manabadi AP Inter Supply Result Expected by 30th Aug at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Date: BIEAP Intermediate Supplementary Exam Result 2022 is expected to be declared soon, most likely by 30th August 2022, as per the latest update. As per the latest update, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIEAP has completed the preliminary preparations for the declaration of BIEAP Inter Supply Result 2022 and it is likely that the results will be declared by end of August 2022. As and when BIEAP decides to declare Manabadi AP Inter Result 2022, it will be declared online and published as a digital scorecard online via the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. Once declared, students will be able to download AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 online via jagranjosh.com as well.

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 Dates

The Andhra Pradesh Board i.e., BIEAP held the AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 as a second chance for students who had failed in the exams held earlier. Candidates who appeared for AP Inter Supply Exam 2022 held from 3rd to 12th August 2022 will be eligible to receive their AP Intermediate Result 2022 today. The Supplementary Examination for AP Intermediate Students i.e., Class 12, was held in two shifts - 9 am to 12 pm and next from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

How to check BIEAP Intermediate Result 2022 online?

To ensure quick and easy availability of BIEAP Intermediate Result 2022 for Supplementary Examination, the board will publish the same online and make it available to them online via the official website - bie.ap.gov.in and even on third party websites such as manabadi.com. On the BIEAP website, candidates will have to locate link for AP IPE Supply Result 2022 and click on it to reach the result checking page of the website. On this page, candidates will be required to enter their exam roll number and other details asked on the portal. In response to this, AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. For future reference, candidates are advised to access and download the scorecard in softcopy format and save it on their device. Or as an alternative, candidates can also take printout of the scorecard.

