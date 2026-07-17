BBOSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026 to Be Released Today at bboseonline.com; Check Steps to Download
BBOSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026 for the June session will be released today, July 17, at bboseonline.com. Check how to download the Bihar Open Board Class 10 and Class 12 admit card, exam dates, and important instructions.
The Bihar Board Open Schooling and Examination, BBOSE will release the Class 10 and Class 12 admit card 2026 for the June session today, July 17, 2026. Students appearing for the secondary practical and theory exams will be able to download their respective hall tickets from the official website, bboseonline.com, using their login details. There is no official confirmation yet about the admit card date and time but according to the sources the admit card is expected to be out today.
The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in both the practical and theory exams. It contains all important information such as student’s name, roll number, exam centre, exam date, reporting time and exam day instructions.
BBOSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026: Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam
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BBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 June Session Examination 2026
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Board
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Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE)
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Admit Card Release Date
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July 17, 2026
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Practical Exams
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July 25, 27 & 28, 2026 (for both class 10 and 12)
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Theory Exams
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For Class 10: July 30 to August 10, 2026
For Class 12: July 31 to August 18, 2026
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Official Website
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bboseonline.com
BBOSE Class 10 Theory Exam Timetable 2026
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Date
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First Shift
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Second Shift
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30 Jul 2026
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Science
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Home Science
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31 Jul 2026
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Home Science
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Social Science
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01 Aug 2026
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English
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Mathematics
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03 Aug 2026
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Hindi
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Indian Culture and Heritage
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06 Aug 2026
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Yoga and Physical Education
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Basic Computer
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07 Aug 2026
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Urdu
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Sanskrit
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08 Aug 2026
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Business Studies
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Maithili
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10 Aug 2026
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Bhojpuri
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Arabic
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10 Aug 2026
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Bangla
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Persian
BBOSE 10th Practical Exam Schedule
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Date
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First Shift
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Second Shift
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25-Jul-2026
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Home Science
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Basic Computer
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27-Jul-2026
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Yoga and Physical Education
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Science
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28-Jul-2026
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Home Science
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How to Download BBOSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026
- Visit the official website: bboseonline.com
- Click on the BBOSE Class 10 or Class 12 Admit Card link
- Enter the required credentials
- Click on submit
- Download and save the admit card for the exam
- Take a printout of the admit card
Details Mentioned on the Admit Card
Candidates should carefully verify the following information after downloading the hall ticket:
- Candidate's name
- Roll number
- Enrollment number
- Photograph and signature
- Examination centre name and address
- Practical and theory exam dates
- Reporting time
- Important examination guidelines
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.