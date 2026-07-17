The Bihar Board Open Schooling and Examination, BBOSE will release the Class 10 and Class 12 admit card 2026 for the June session today, July 17, 2026. Students appearing for the secondary practical and theory exams will be able to download their respective hall tickets from the official website, bboseonline.com, using their login details. There is no official confirmation yet about the admit card date and time but according to the sources the admit card is expected to be out today.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in both the practical and theory exams. It contains all important information such as student’s name, roll number, exam centre, exam date, reporting time and exam day instructions.

BBOSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026: Key Highlights