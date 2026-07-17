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BBOSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026 to Be Released Today at bboseonline.com; Check Steps to Download

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 15:30 IST

BBOSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026 for the June session will be released today, July 17, at bboseonline.com. Check how to download the Bihar Open Board Class 10 and Class 12 admit card, exam dates, and important instructions.

BBOSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026 to Be Released Today at bboseonline.com; Check Steps to Download
BBOSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026 to Be Released Today at bboseonline.com; Check Steps to Download
Register for Result Updates

The Bihar Board Open Schooling and Examination, BBOSE will release the Class 10 and Class 12 admit card 2026 for the June session today, July 17, 2026. Students appearing for the secondary practical and theory exams will be able to download their respective hall tickets from the official website, bboseonline.com, using their login details. There is no official confirmation yet about the admit card date and time but according to the sources the admit card is expected to be out today.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in both the practical and theory exams. It contains all important information such as student’s name, roll number, exam centre, exam date, reporting time and exam day instructions.

BBOSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam

BBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 June Session Examination 2026

Board

Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE)

Admit Card Release Date

July 17, 2026

Practical Exams

July 25, 27 & 28, 2026 (for both class 10 and 12)

Theory Exams

For Class 10: July 30 to August 10, 2026

For Class 12: July 31 to August 18, 2026

Official Website

bboseonline.com

BBOSE Class 10 Theory Exam Timetable 2026

Date

First Shift 

Second Shift 

30 Jul 2026

Science

Home Science

31 Jul 2026

Home Science

Social Science

01 Aug 2026

English

Mathematics

03 Aug 2026

Hindi

Indian Culture and Heritage

06 Aug 2026

Yoga and Physical Education

Basic Computer

07 Aug 2026

Urdu

Sanskrit

08 Aug 2026

Business Studies

Maithili

10 Aug 2026

Bhojpuri

Arabic

10 Aug 2026

Bangla

Persian

BBOSE 10th Practical Exam Schedule

Date

First Shift 

Second Shift 

25-Jul-2026

Home Science

Basic Computer

27-Jul-2026

Yoga and Physical Education

Science

28-Jul-2026

Home Science

How to Download BBOSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026

  1. Visit the official website: bboseonline.com
  2. Click on the BBOSE Class 10 or Class 12 Admit Card link 
  3. Enter the required credentials
  4. Click on submit
  5. Download and save the admit card for the exam
  6. Take a printout of the admit card

Details Mentioned on the Admit Card

Candidates should carefully verify the following information after downloading the hall ticket:

  • Candidate's name
  • Roll number
  • Enrollment number
  • Photograph and signature
  • Examination centre name and address
  • Practical and theory exam dates
  • Reporting time
  • Important examination guidelines
Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Jul 17, 2026, 14:12 IST

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