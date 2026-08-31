Bihar Govt To Launch Shikshak Samadhan Portal On September 5, Teachers Issues to be Resolved in 30 Days

The Bihar government is all set to launch the Shikshak Samadhan Portal on September 5, 2026. The day is celebrated as Teachers Day in India. The Shikshak Samadhan Portal will be launched in Patna. The main aim of this portal is to resolve teachers' issues within 30 days. Bihar education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari shared this update through the official X handle of the education department. The state government believes that a teacher cannot fully focus on the job if he or she is facing issues in life. The government plans to resolve these problems for the teachers. The portal is part of a larger reform plan for the education department. Read the article below to get more details.

Shikshak Samadhan Portal to Resolve teachers Issues within 30 Days

The state government has set a clear target for the Shikshak Samadhan Portal. Every teacher's issues must be resolved within 30 days. If the target is not met then the officials will be answerable. They may also undergo an investigation. Tiwari spoke at the Seemanchal Conclave in Purnia on Saturday. He said that the government plans to resolve the issues and problems of the teachers. This will help teachers give their full attention to their work. The minister also said that the state government is aiming to give solutions to teachers' issues within 30 days.