Bihar Govt To Launch Shikshak Samadhan Portal On September 5, Teachers Issues to be Resolved in 30 Days
Bihar will launch the Shikshak Samadhan Portal on September 5, 2026. Teacher’s issues will be resolved within 30 days. Read the article below to get complete details.
The Bihar government is all set to launch the Shikshak Samadhan Portal on September 5, 2026. The day is celebrated as Teachers Day in India. The Shikshak Samadhan Portal will be launched in Patna. The main aim of this portal is to resolve teachers' issues within 30 days. Bihar education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari shared this update through the official X handle of the education department. The state government believes that a teacher cannot fully focus on the job if he or she is facing issues in life. The government plans to resolve these problems for the teachers. The portal is part of a larger reform plan for the education department. Read the article below to get more details.
Shikshak Samadhan Portal to Resolve teachers Issues within 30 Days
The state government has set a clear target for the Shikshak Samadhan Portal. Every teacher's issues must be resolved within 30 days. If the target is not met then the officials will be answerable. They may also undergo an investigation. Tiwari spoke at the Seemanchal Conclave in Purnia on Saturday. He said that the government plans to resolve the issues and problems of the teachers. This will help teachers give their full attention to their work. The minister also said that the state government is aiming to give solutions to teachers' issues within 30 days.
State Honours for Teachers and Education Reform in Bihar
On the occasion of Teachers Day educators from every district will receive state honours. The preparations for this event are going on. The same day will also see the launch of the Shikshak Samadhan Portal. Tiwari said that the government has decided to perform through reform. He added that the education department will see so much reform that the state of Bihar performs automatically. A review meeting of Bihar Education Department was held at the District Guest House in Purna on August 29. The meeting discussed the progress and quality of the education system in the district. Various issues related to schools were also covered in detail. Tiwari said that a strong education system is the solid foundation of a developing Bihar. The Shikshak Samadhan Portal is a big step in this direction. It will bring relief to thousands of teachers across the state. Teachers across Bihar are hopeful that this portal will solve their problems quickly. The Shikshak Samadhan Portal will work as a single platform for all teacher complaints. Teachers can use this portal to register their issues without any delay.
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