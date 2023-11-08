Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Counselling 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will close the Bihar NEET UG counselling special stray vacancy round registration window today, November 8, 2023. Candidates participating in the special stray vacancy round allotment can visit the official website to complete the registration process. The link for students to register for the NEET UG special stray vacancy will be available until 10 a.m. today.

Candidates must however note that the last date for the payment of the registration fee along with the final submission of the application form is November 11, 2023. Students who are unable to complete the registration process within the deadline given will not be considered for the allotment round.

Bihar NEET UG special stray vacancy round registration link is available on the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Students can also register for the stray vacancy round through the direct link given here.

Bihar NEET UG Special Stray Vacnacy Round Direct link - Click Here

How to Register for Bihar NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round

The registration link for the Bihar NEET UG special stray vacancy round is available until 10 a.m. on the official counselling website. Students can follow the steps provided below to register for the stray vacancy round counselling.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB

Step 2: Click on the Bihar NEET UG counselling link

Step 3: The registration link for the special stray vacancy round will be displayed

Step 4: Enter the login details in the link provided

Step 5: Submit the registration fee and click on the final submission link

The rank card or merit list and counselling programme will be announced on November 9, 2023. Candidates can complete the choice-filling process from November 10 to 11, 2023. The provisional seat allotment result will be announced on November 13, 2023.

