Bihar UGEAC 2023 Registration Commences, Apply Till June 30

Bihar UGEAC 2023 Registration: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the registration for Bihar Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC). Candidates willing to take admission to BE/BTech programmes can apply on the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. They must fill out the application form before the deadline i.e. June 30, 2023.

Candidates who are going to do Bihar UGEAC 2023 Registration must keep the important documents/credentials ready. These include mobile number, email ID, passport size pictures, aadhar card, credit/debit card, or net banking.Candidates can check out important events of Bihar UGEAC 2023 here.

Bihar UGEAC 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

Bihar UGEAC 2023 Dates

Particulars Dates Last date to apply June 6, 2023 Last date to pay fees July 1, 2023 Application Correction Window July 2, 2023 Publication of Merit List July 7, 2023

How to Apply for Bihar UGEAC 2023?

Candidates can do Bihar UGEAC 2023 Registration on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned instructions to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on online portal of UGEAC

Step 3: Complete registration and login with credentials

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Bihar UGEAC 2023: List of Colleges Being Offered

Candidates who appeared in JEE Main 2023 and got valid NTA scores can apply for Undergraduate engineering admission counselling on the official website. They will be awarded admission to B.E./B.Tech courses in Govt. Engineering Colleges of Bihar.

These include SGIDT, Patna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Womens Institute of Technology, Navodaya Complex, Kameshwar Nagar, Darbhanga (Under Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga), Exalt College c Engg. & Tech., Vaishali (Private) and Buddha Institute of Technology, Gaya (Private), Bihar.

