CAT 2026 Notification Likely To Be Released By July 26, Details Here

CAT 2026 Notification Out? The IIM Indore will likely start the registration process in August, 2026. Check exam pattern, marking scheme and required documents for registration.

CAT 2026 Notification Date: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 notification is expected to be released soon, following which registrations will start. This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore will likely conduct the test. An official website by the institute for the CAT 206 examination is likely to go live by July 26, 2026. When Will CAT 2026 Notification Be Out? The IIM Indore will most likely release the CAT 2026 notification on or before July 26, 2026. The registrations will start in August, lasting for around a month. Event Date CAT 2026 Notification Release Date July 26, 2026 CAT 2026 Registration Start Date Early August, 2026 CAT 2026 Registration End Date Mid-September, 2026 CAT 2026 Admit Card Release Date November, 2026 CAT 2026 Exam Date November 30, 2026 CAT 2026 Result Date Last Week of December or First Week of January

The CAT 2026 admit card will likely be available for download for the whole of November, 2026, with the last date being the same as the examination date. CAT 2026 Exam Pattern The CAT 2026 exam will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) and will have 68 questions to be completed in 2 hours (120 minutes). The exam is divided into three sections, with 40 minutes allotted for each section. Candidates cannot switch between sections until the allotted time for that section is over. Section Number of Questions Time Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) 24 40 minutes Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) 22 40 minutes Quantitative Ability (QA) 22 40 minutes Total 68 120 minutes ALSO READ | CAT Exam 2026 Notification Soon; How to Fill Application Form, Fees, Step by Step Guide

CAT 2026 Marking Scheme +3 marks for every correct answer.

-1 mark for every incorrect answer in MCQs.

No negative marking for non-MCQ (TITA) questions.

Unanswered questions do not carry any penalty. CAT 2026 Registration Fees Students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) category will likely be required to pay Rs. 1300 as registration fees, while other category candidates need to pay Rs. 2600. The fees need to be paid only once, irrespective of the number of institutes students have applied for. CAT 2026 Registration: Key Details You Need to Fill in the Application Form Personal Details: Students must enter their name, date of birth, gender, category, and upload a passport-size photograph and your signature. Academic Details: Here, you will be required to fill in your Class 10, Class 12, bachelor’s degree, and master’s or professional degree marks or scores.