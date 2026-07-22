CAT 2026 Notification Likely To Be Released By July 26, Details Here
CAT 2026 Notification Out? The IIM Indore will likely start the registration process in August, 2026. Check exam pattern, marking scheme and required documents for registration.
CAT 2026 Notification Date: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 notification is expected to be released soon, following which registrations will start. This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore will likely conduct the test. An official website by the institute for the CAT 206 examination is likely to go live by July 26, 2026.
When Will CAT 2026 Notification Be Out?
The IIM Indore will most likely release the CAT 2026 notification on or before July 26, 2026. The registrations will start in August, lasting for around a month.
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Event
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Date
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CAT 2026 Notification Release Date
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July 26, 2026
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CAT 2026 Registration Start Date
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Early August, 2026
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CAT 2026 Registration End Date
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Mid-September, 2026
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CAT 2026 Admit Card Release Date
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November, 2026
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CAT 2026 Exam Date
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November 30, 2026
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CAT 2026 Result Date
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Last Week of December or First Week of January
The CAT 2026 admit card will likely be available for download for the whole of November, 2026, with the last date being the same as the examination date.
CAT 2026 Exam Pattern
The CAT 2026 exam will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) and will have 68 questions to be completed in 2 hours (120 minutes). The exam is divided into three sections, with 40 minutes allotted for each section. Candidates cannot switch between sections until the allotted time for that section is over.
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Section
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Number of Questions
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Time
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Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC)
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24
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40 minutes
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Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)
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22
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40 minutes
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Quantitative Ability (QA)
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22
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40 minutes
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Total
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68
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120 minutes
ALSO READ | CAT Exam 2026 Notification Soon; How to Fill Application Form, Fees, Step by Step Guide
CAT 2026 Marking Scheme
- +3 marks for every correct answer.
- -1 mark for every incorrect answer in MCQs.
- No negative marking for non-MCQ (TITA) questions.
- Unanswered questions do not carry any penalty.
CAT 2026 Registration Fees
Students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) category will likely be required to pay Rs. 1300 as registration fees, while other category candidates need to pay Rs. 2600. The fees need to be paid only once, irrespective of the number of institutes students have applied for.
CAT 2026 Registration: Key Details You Need to Fill in the Application Form
Personal Details: Students must enter their name, date of birth, gender, category, and upload a passport-size photograph and your signature.
Academic Details: Here, you will be required to fill in your Class 10, Class 12, bachelor’s degree, and master’s or professional degree marks or scores.
Work Experience: You need to provide your company names, job titles, and employment duration. Mention any career breaks or job changes in chronological order.
Programme Selection: Choose the Post Graduate Programmes (PGP) and Fellow Programmes (FPM/PhD) offered by the 21 participating IIMs that you want to apply for. You will also need to select your preferred interview cities.
Test City Preference: Students need to select up to five exam cities in order of preference for the computer-based CAT exam.
Declaration: You will be required to confirm that all the information provided is correct, accept the terms and conditions and pay the registration fee to complete your application.
Documents Required For CAT 2026 Registration
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Passport-size Photograph
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Signature
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Class 10, 12 Marksheet
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Graduation Certificate, Degrees
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Category Certificate (if applicable)
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PwD Certificate (if applicable)
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.