CAT Exam 2023 on November 26; Check Number of Applicants, Exam Specifications Here

The CAT exam is going to be held on November 26, 2023. Candidates can check out the number of candidates registered and exam specifications here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 23, 2023 13:02 IST
CAT Exam 2023: IIM Lucknow will be conducting the Common Admission Test (CAT) on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This year, over 3.3 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the exam. CAT 2023 will be held in three slots: morning, afternoon, and evening. Candidates can check out this article for exam specifications.

Candidates who are going to take the CAT exam 2023 must download the hall ticket on the official website: iimcat.ac.in. They must carry all the necessary documents along with the hall ticket for verification. Also, it is advisable to adhere to the exam day guidelines.

When is CAT 2023?

CAT Exam 2023 is scheduled for November 26, 2023. Check out slot timings below:

Slot 1

8:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Slot 2

12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Slot 3

4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

How Many Students Will Appear in CAT Exam 2023?

As per the reports, over 3.3 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the CAT exam 2023. This is the highest number of candidates appearing in CAT until now. Last year, approximately 2.2 lakh aspirants took the exam.

How Many Attempts for CAT 2023?

Aspirants can appear in the CAT exam as many times as they want. Candidates can take the exam multiple times as long as they satisfy the eligibility criteria.

IIM CAT 2023 Specifications

Conducting Body

Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow

Exam Name

Common Admission Test, CAT

Official Website

iimcat.ac.in

CAT Exam Frequency

Once a year

Total Registrations

3.3 Lakh (In 2023)

CAT Exam Date

26th November 2023

CAT 2023 Exam Timings

 Slot 1: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AMSlot 2: 12:30 PM to 2:30 PMSlot 3: 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Courses Offered

MBA/ PGDM

Institutions Accepting CAT Score

Big institutes like FMS, all IIMs, SPJIMR, IMTs, MDIs, and approx 1200 B-Schools in India

CAT Exam Subjects

 Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC)Quantitative Ability (QA)

CAT Exam Pattern

Computer Based Test (CBT) with both Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and Non-MCQ

Section-wise Number of Questions

DILR: 20

VARC: 24

QA: 22

Duration of CAT Exam

120 Minutes (40 Minutes for each section)

CAT 2023 Marking Scheme

 +3 for every correct answer-1 for every incorrect answer. There is no negative marking for incorrect non-MCQ response

Total Number of Cities

Over 155 Cities

