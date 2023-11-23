CAT Exam 2023 on November 26; Check Number of Applicants, Exam Specifications Here

CAT Exam 2023: IIM Lucknow will be conducting the Common Admission Test (CAT) on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This year, over 3.3 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the exam. CAT 2023 will be held in three slots: morning, afternoon, and evening. Candidates can check out this article for exam specifications.

Candidates who are going to take the CAT exam 2023 must download the hall ticket on the official website: iimcat.ac.in. They must carry all the necessary documents along with the hall ticket for verification. Also, it is advisable to adhere to the exam day guidelines.

When is CAT 2023?

CAT Exam 2023 is scheduled for November 26, 2023. Check out slot timings below:

Slot 1 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM Slot 2 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM Slot 3 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

How Many Students Will Appear in CAT Exam 2023?

As per the reports, over 3.3 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the CAT exam 2023. This is the highest number of candidates appearing in CAT until now. Last year, approximately 2.2 lakh aspirants took the exam.

How Many Attempts for CAT 2023?

Aspirants can appear in the CAT exam as many times as they want. Candidates can take the exam multiple times as long as they satisfy the eligibility criteria.

IIM CAT 2023 Specifications

Conducting Body Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow Exam Name Common Admission Test, CAT Official Website iimcat.ac.in CAT Exam Frequency Once a year Total Registrations 3.3 Lakh (In 2023) CAT Exam Date 26th November 2023 CAT 2023 Exam Timings Slot 1: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM Slot 2: 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM Slot 3: 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM Courses Offered MBA/ PGDM Institutions Accepting CAT Score Big institutes like FMS, all IIMs, SPJIMR, IMTs, MDIs, and approx 1200 B-Schools in India CAT Exam Subjects Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) Quantitative Ability (QA) CAT Exam Pattern Computer Based Test (CBT) with both Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and Non-MCQ Section-wise Number of Questions DILR: 20 VARC: 24 QA: 22 Duration of CAT Exam 120 Minutes (40 Minutes for each section) CAT 2023 Marking Scheme +3 for every correct answer -1 for every incorrect answer. There is no negative marking for incorrect non-MCQ response Total Number of Cities Over 155 Cities

