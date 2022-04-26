CBSE 10th Exam 2022: Important Circular About Filling of Centre Code in Answer Sheet Issued, Get Details Here

CBSE 10th Exam 2022 Important Circular Released: With the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 starting from today, the board has issued a very important circular with regards to the Filling of Centre Code in the Answer Sheet Issued. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a circular for Class 10 students which explains the detailed procedure by which students are able to enter the centre code on the Class 10 term 2 answer book. The circular was released mere hours prior to the start of the CBSE Board Term 2 Exam and it is critical that students go through the same before appearing for the examination.

Exam Centre Code of 6 Digits This Year

For the 2022 session, the CBSE Board is holding the exam in two-term format with the Term 2 Exam being held now i.e. in April-May 2022. In line with this, the CBSE Board has also altered the centre code numbers which are to be entered by the students on the answer sheet. This year, the Centre Numbers allotted are of 6 digits as compared to 5 digits from earlier years. However, as answer sheets have not been updated completely, few centres have received CBSE Term 2 Answer Sheets which have only space for 5-digit Exam Code entry.

As per the circular, such answer sheets have been received only in schools and exam centres that fall within the jurisdiction of regional offices of Patna, Praygraj, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar and Chennai. The circular explains the correct way of entering the 6 digit Centre Code in this 5 Digit Space to the students.

Schools, Exam Centres to Brief Students About Exam Centre Filling Process

With the circular being released just days prior to the release of the CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022, the board has directed schools and exam centres to brief students and exam invigilators about the same. Schools have been directed to reach out to the students and explain to them the correct way of filling the centre number in case the answer sheet provided to them only has 5 spaces allotted for the entry of the code.

On similar lines, exam centres have been asked to brief staff and invigilators on duty to know the correct method and explain the same to the candidates who appear for the exam. Also, exam invigilators have been directed to personally check the answer sheet of each candidate to ensure that the Centre Code filled-in by the students is correct.

