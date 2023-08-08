CBSE Result 2023 for class 10, 12 re-evaluation, verification LOT 3 declared at cbseresults.nic.in, know how to check

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE re-evaluation and verification LOT 3 results online for classes 10th and 12th. Those who appeared for the exam can check their CBSE re-evaluation and verification LOT 3 result at the official website: cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

They need to use their roll number, school number and admit card ID to check their result. The CBSE 12th and 10th compartment results 2023 was declared on August 1 and 4, 2023 respectively. The verification process for both classes began subsequently. The board also allowed students to request verification of marks and copies of evaluated answer sheets.

How to check CBSE re-evaluation, and verification results 2023?

Students who applied for verification of can follow the steps given below to download the CBSE 10th and 12th mark sheets:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll down, and click on the link class XII- After Re-evaluation/Verification – Lot 3 result 2023 or, class X- After Re-evaluation/Verification

Step 3: Enter roll number, school number and admit card ID in the space provided

Step 4: Submit the details entered and log in

Step 5: The CBSE result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the marks secured and download for future reference

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023

As per the statistics released, a total of 21,557 students appeared in the CBSE class 10 improvement exam 2023. In total, 1,49,179 students appeared in the compartment and improvement. The pass percentage in CBSE 10th compartment exam has been recorded at 47.40%.

