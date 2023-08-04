CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Out, 47.40 percent students pass, check girls and boys pass percentage and statistics here

  1. Home
CBSE Compartment Result 2023: CBSE has announced the class 10th compartmental result today online at results.cbse.nic.in. As per the statistics released, overall 47.40% of students have passed. The pass percentage of girls and boy’s are 49.90% and 46% respectively. Check pass percentage and statistics here

Updated: Aug 4, 2023 17:40 IST
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of class 10th supplementary results online. Students who appeared for CBSE compartment or improvement exam can check their results at the official website: results.cbse.nic.in. They have to use their roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID to login and check their CBSE 10th compartment scorecard.

As per the statistics released, a total of 21,557 students appeared in the CBSE class 10 improvement exam 2023. In total, 1,49,179 students appeared in the compartment and improvement. The pass percentage in CBSE 10th compartment exam has been recorded at 47.40%. They can check the complete statistics of CBSE class 10th compartment result below: 

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

CBSE 10th Compartment Result Statistics 2023

This year, a total of 1,27,622 students took the CBSE class 10 compartment examination, with 60,551 passing. The pass percentage of girls is 49.90% and 46% of boys have passed. Check the table below for detailed information: 

Overview 

Boys

Girls

Total

Registered

83155

48230

131385

Appeared

80715

46907

127622

Absent

2440

1323

3763

Pass

37149

23402

60551

Pass percentage

46%

49.90%

47.40%

CBSE 10th Improvement Statistics 2023

As per the statistics released, a total of 25886 students have registered for improvement exam. Check the table below for detailed information: 

Overview 

Boys

Girls

Registered

17090

8796

Appeared

14318

7239

Absent

2772

1557

CBSE Compartment Result Statistics Image 

CBSE Compartment result statistics

How to check CBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2023? 

To access the CBSE compartment results online, students can go through the steps provided below: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result link

Step 3: Click on the relevant link for class 10 compartment results

Step 4: Enter login credentials: roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID

Step 5: Submit the information to get result pdf

Step 6: Check marks and save the page for future reference 

