CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Out, 47.40 percent students pass, check girls and boys pass percentage and statistics here

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of class 10th supplementary results online. Students who appeared for CBSE compartment or improvement exam can check their results at the official website: results.cbse.nic.in. They have to use their roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID to login and check their CBSE 10th compartment scorecard.

As per the statistics released, a total of 21,557 students appeared in the CBSE class 10 improvement exam 2023. In total, 1,49,179 students appeared in the compartment and improvement. The pass percentage in CBSE 10th compartment exam has been recorded at 47.40%. They can check the complete statistics of CBSE class 10th compartment result below:

CBSE 10th Compartment Result Statistics 2023

This year, a total of 1,27,622 students took the CBSE class 10 compartment examination, with 60,551 passing. The pass percentage of girls is 49.90% and 46% of boys have passed. Check the table below for detailed information:

Overview Boys Girls Total Registered 83155 48230 131385 Appeared 80715 46907 127622 Absent 2440 1323 3763 Pass 37149 23402 60551 Pass percentage 46% 49.90% 47.40%

CBSE 10th Improvement Statistics 2023

As per the statistics released, a total of 25886 students have registered for improvement exam. Check the table below for detailed information:

Overview Boys Girls Registered 17090 8796 Appeared 14318 7239 Absent 2772 1557

CBSE Compartment Result Statistics Image

How to check CBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2023?

To access the CBSE compartment results online, students can go through the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result link

Step 3: Click on the relevant link for class 10 compartment results

Step 4: Enter login credentials: roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID

Step 5: Submit the information to get result pdf

Step 6: Check marks and save the page for future reference

