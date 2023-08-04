CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Class 10th Result Out, Check At cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE 10th compartment exam results today, August 4, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10 CBSE supplementary exams can check their results through the link given on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

CBSE had earlier announced the class 12 compartment exams on August 1, 2023. To check the CBSE class 10 compartment results, candidates can visit the official result portal of CBSE and enter their login credentials in the result link given.

CBSE 10th compartment result is now available on the official website - cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also check their CBSE Class 10 compartment result through the link available below.

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Declared Direct Link - Click Here

How to Check CBSE Compartment Result 2023

Central Board of Secondary Education has released the class 10 supplementary results on the official result portal of CBSE. Candidates waiting for the announcement of the supplementary results can follow the below-given steps to check their results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

Step 2: Click on secondary school class X examination (supplementary) results 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card id in the result link

Step 4: The 10th compartment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CBSE class 10 supplementary result for further reference

Those who have cleared the CBSE class 10 compartment exams will be eligible for admission to class 11. Candidates can download the scorecard through the official website and submit the same for admission purposes until the board issues the original certificates.

