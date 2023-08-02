CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Expected Soon, Check Latest Updates Here

CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the CBSE compartment results for class 10 soon in online mode. Once released, students who have given the supply/ improvement exams can check and download their marksheets through the official websites - cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

They need to fill out the necessary login details such as roll number, school number, date of birth, admit card ID in the result login window to download their scorecards. Students are required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks to get qualified for the class 10th compartment exams. They are advised to keep checking the official website of the CBSE board to get the latest updates related to the CBSE compartment result release date and time.

CBSE class 10th Compartment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

CBSE 10th Compartment Exam 2023 Dates

Students can check the dates related to the CBSE class 10th compartment exams below:

Events Dates CBSE class 10th compartment/ improvement exam July 17 to 22, 2023 CBSE 10 compartment result First week of August (Expected)

List of websites to check the CBSE 10th result 2023

Once released, students can download their CBSE class 10th, supplementary results 2023 online. Check the list fo the websites given below:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in



What are the details that will be mentioned on the CBSE 10 compartment scorecard 2023?

Students are advised to check the details provided on it carefully after downloading their scorecards. According to the past year’s trends, it is expected that the below-given details will be mentioned on it.

Student's name

Roll number

Parents name

Date of birth of the student

Result name

Board name

Qualifying status (pass or fail)

Grades

Marks obtained by the student

CBSE 10th Compartment result 2023 Highlights

Candidates can check the CBSE class 10th supplementary result 2023 overview and highlights below.

Particulars Details Board name Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam name Secondary School Compartment Examination (Class X) CBSE 10th Compartment result 2023 date First week of August (Expected) List of websites to check the results cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in CBSE class 10th improvement exam July 17 to 22, 2023 Login credentials required to check the supply results Roll number

School number

Date of birth

Admit card ID

How to download CBSE 10th Compartment scorecard 2023?

Students can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to download the CBSE supplementary result 2023 scorecard online

Step 1: Go to the official websites of CBSE - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct links to check the compartment results available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill our the necessary details and then submit

Step 4: The CBSE class 10th compartment scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the results and download it for future reference

What if you fail in the CBSE 10th Supply exam 2023?

Students who failed the CBSE class 10th supplementary examination 2023 or are dissatisfied with their scores can apply for the reverification of their answer sheets within the stipulated time allotted by the board officials. The detailed instructions regarding the verification of CBSE 10th improvement results will be shared by the authorities soon.

