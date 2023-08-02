CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2023, Overall Pass Percentage at 47.50, Verification From August 3

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of class 12th compartment examination 2023 in online mode. The class 12 compartment results were announced on August 1, 2023. Students can check and download their scores by entering the necessary login details from the official websites - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Along with the announcement of the senior secondary results, the board officials also released the result statistics. As per the released data, a total of 1,23,416 students registered for the class 12th compartment exams, of which 80,442 were boys and 42,794 were girls. A total 1,20,742 students have given the supply exams and 57,331 students cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage for compartment exams was recorded at 47.5 percent. This year, girls outshine boys with the pass percentage of 50.80%, whereas the passing percentage of the boys was 45.7 percent.

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023: Gender-wise Pass percentage

Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 50.80% whereas 45.7% of boys have cleared the CBSE board class 12th improvement exams this year. Check the gender-wise pass percentage in the table mentioned below:

Gender Registered Appeared Boys 80,442 78,612 Girls 42,974 42,130 Total 1,23,416 1,20,742

CBSE Board 12th Result 2023: Overall Pass Percentage

Students can check the gender-wise overall passing percentage of the CBSE class 12th improvement exams for the academic year 2023 in the table below:

Gender Pass percentage Overall pass percentage 47.50% Girls pass % 50.80% Boys pass % 45.7%

CBSE 12th Compartment Result Verification 2023

Students who have appeared for the class 12th supply board exams and are not satisfied with the result can apply for revaluation or re-totalling of their answer sheets by registering from the official portals - cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

As per the released notice, the CBSE Board will activate the facility for verification and revaluation of answer sheets for class 12th on Wednesday, August 3, 2023. In order to apply for the verification process, students are required to submit their applications in online mode. No application after the scheduled date and time and in offline mode will be accepted.

